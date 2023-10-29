End of the cold at this season’s Downtown Farmers Market

DES MOINES, Iowa – With over 300 vendors throughout the season and a record-breaking number of attendees this year, the Downtown Farmers Market ended on a high note Saturday, even though the temperatures were cold.

The nationally recognized market showcases local and non-local small businesses, and people from throughout Iowa and some from outside the state gather to enjoy food, entertainment, culture, ambiance and much more.

Bella Henry of Bella Bread Company is from Omaha, Nebraska. This year, she’s attended every Downtown Farmers Market of the season and says the markets have helped her reach new customers.

“It’s definitely one of my favorite farmers markets, so I’ll definitely be back next year,” Henry said.

Mohammed Ali Beydoun and his family run Tarboosh, a sustainable vendor available only at the Downtown Farmers Market. She said the market is a way her family can share their Lebanese culture with Iowans.

“We got a really good response. We make everything from home. Our ingredients are local, freshly made,” Beydoun said.

He said their success at the market could help them open more permanent locations so they can continue showcasing Lebanese food year-round.

And while most people go to the market to try new foods or spend time with loved ones, a lot happens behind the scenes that help the community.

Meals from the Market is a partnership with the Des Moines Area Regional Council (DMARC), which is connected to the Food Pantry Network.

Meals from the Market volunteers collect excess produce not sold by vendors at the end of each market and donate that food to the pantry. The initiative began in 2011 and has helped provide a variety of products to 14 food pantries.

“It has been a very productive year. We always appreciate this partnership,” said Blake Willadsen of Meals from the Heartland.

This year’s market collected more than 29,000 pounds of donated produce and non-perishable foods, and more than 370,000 pounds has been collected since the initiative began in 2011.

Chilly temperatures didn’t stop crowds of people from flocking to the last market of the season.

Megan Renkel is the manager of the Downtown Farmers Market. He said that preparations for the next market are already underway.

However, for those wanting to get a feel for the market atmosphere early, the Winter Farmers Market will take place from Friday, November 17 through Sunday, November 19 at Hy-Vee Hall in Downtown Des Moines.

