End of life: a decision AI can't predict

We often talk about individualized therapy; We rarely talk about personalized death.

“This Must Be the Place”, oil on aluminum, 24 x 24 inches, 2022 Mary Cabesa

End-of-life decisions are some of the most complex and feared decisions by both patients and health care practitioners. Although many sources indicate that people would prefer to die at home, in developed countries they often end their lives in hospitals and sometimes in acute care settings. Several reasons have been suggested for this gap, among them underutilization of hospice facilities, partly due to delayed referral. Health care professionals do not always initiate conversations about end of life, perhaps concerned about causing distress, interfering with patients’ autonomy, or lacking the education and skills to discuss these matters.

We associate many fears with dying. In my practice as a physician, working in palliative care over the years, I have encountered three main fears: fear of pain, fear of separation, and fear of the unknown. Yet, living wills, or advanced directives, which can be construed as taking control of the process to some extent, are generally uncommon or insufficiently detailed, leaving family members with incredibly difficult choices. goes.

In addition to the enormous loss they suffer, research has shown that next of kin or surrogate decision makers may be inaccurate in their predictions about the dying patient’s preferences, possibly because these decisions affect them personally and Their own belief systems and connect with them. Roles as children or parents (the importance of the latter demonstrated in a study from Ann Arbor).

Can we take these decisions away from family members or treating physicians by outsourcing them to computerized systems? And if we can, should we?

AI for end-of-life decisions

Discussions about “patient preference predictors” are not new, however, they have recently been gaining traction in the medical community (like these two excellent 2023 research papers from Switzerland and Germany), as rapidly developing AI capabilities drive the debate. Moving away from the imaginary into the concrete realm of bioethics. Nonetheless, it is still under development, and end-of-life AI algorithms have not been adopted clinically.

Last year, researchers in Munich and Cambridge published a proof-of-concept study demonstrating a machine-learning model that provides advice on a variety of medical ethical dilemmas: medical ethics consultant, or method. The authors said they chose a specific moral construct, or set of principles, on which they trained the algorithm. This is important to understand, and although it is laudable and necessary to have it explicitly mentioned in their paper, it does not address a fundamental problem with end-of-life “decision support systems”: over what set of values ​​do such algorithms Should be based?

When training an algorithm, data scientists usually need a “ground truth” to base their algorithm on. An objectively clear metric. Let us consider an algorithm that diagnoses skin cancer from a lesion image; The “right” answer is either benign or malignant – in other words, defined variables on which we can train the algorithm. However, with end-of-life decisions, such as whether not to attempt resuscitation (as clearly exemplified in the New England Journal of Medicine), what is the objective truth on the basis of which we can train or evaluate the performance of algorithms? measure?

One possible answer to this would be to exclude any kind of moral judgment and simply try to guess the patient’s own wishes; A personalized algorithm. easier said than done. Predictive algorithms need data on which to base their predictions, and in medicine, AI models are often trained on a large comprehensive dataset with relevant areas of information. The problem is that we don’t know what Is Suitable. Possibly, in addition to one’s medical records, paramedical data, such as demographics, socioeconomic status, religious affiliation or spiritual practices, may all be essential information for a patient’s end-of-life preferences. However, such detailed datasets are virtually non-existent. Nonetheless, recent developments in large language models (such as ChatGPT) are allowing us to examine data that we were previously unable to process.

If using retrospective data is not enough, can we hypothetically train end-of-life algorithms? Imagine we question thousands of people on hypothetical scenarios. Can we trust that their answers represent their true desires? It can be reasonably argued that none of us can predict how we might react in real-life situations, making this solution unreliable.

Other challenges also exist. If we decide to trust end-of-life algorithms, what is the minimum threshold of accuracy we will accept? Whatever the benchmark is, we need to present it openly to patients and physicians. It is difficult to imagine facing a family at such a difficult time and saying, “Your loved one is seriously ill, and a decision has to be taken. An algorithm predicts that your mother/son/wife would have chosen… , but keep in mind, the algorithm is only correct 87% of the time.” Does it really help, or does it create more difficulty, especially if the recommendation is against the family’s wishes, or is given to people who are not tech savvy enough to understand the concept of algorithm bias or inaccuracies? Will struggle.

This is even more apparent when we consider the “black box” or non-interpretable characteristic of many machine learning algorithms, leaving us unable to question the model and the basis on which it makes its recommendations. Interpretability, although discussed in the broader context of AI, is particularly relevant in ethical questions, where logic can help us resignify.

Few of us are ready to make the end-of-life decision, even though it is the only certain and predictable event at any time. The more we agree on our decisions now, the less we will rely on AI to fill the gap. we claim Personal The alternative means we’ll never need it personalized Algorithm.