End of an era, believes England’s Moeen

Moeen Ali admits it is the end of an era for England after World Cup exit (Mani Sharma)

Moeen Ali said England’s exit from the Cricket World Cup could be the end of an era for the 2019 champions, admitting they were “not good enough” in India.

England’s sixth defeat in seven matches, a 33-run upset against Australia in Ahmedabad on Saturday, ended their semi-final hopes and left them bottom of the 10-team standings.

Jos Buttler’s struggling side began their title defense with a defeat to New Zealand at the same venue and although they defeated Bangladesh, it proved to be their only win so far in a disastrous campaign.

Most of the team members are above 30 years of age and are unlikely to play in the next edition in 2027 as England look to rebuild.

Asked if this was the end of a great 50-over team, 36-year-old all-rounder Moeen replied: “Yes, maybe.”

England, captained by Buttler and coached by Matthew Mott, started as one of the tournament favorites but flopped spectacularly with several batsmen falling.

They scored 156 runs against Sri Lanka, 129 runs against hosts India, were bowled out for 215 runs in a stunning upset by Afghanistan and lost again while chasing Australia’s 286 runs.

“It’s just a lack of confidence, especially in the batting department,” Moeen said.

“The lack of runs, especially in a part of the world where batting in India might be good but it might be difficult, it’s probably a different approach, but we’re not that good.”

The Chris Woakes-led attack restricted Australia to 286 runs and restricted India’s powerful batting to 229-9 in their previous match, but England’s batsmen failed to take advantage each time.

“The bowling, especially in the last two matches, has improved,” Moeen said.

“But there are no positives really, we are bottom of the table with two points in a World Cup in which we were expected to do better.”

– ‘Anything can happen’ –

Moeen tried to look towards the future while remembering the 2015 World Cup debacle when Bangladesh defeated Eoin Morgan’s England.

They rebuilt to win their first 50-over World Cup on home soil four years ago and then triumphed in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

“I see it as an exciting time moving forward because there are a lot of good players, we know they are coming,” Moeen said.

“Anything can happen, there are still four years left before the next World Cup.

“Like in 2015, we were very bad at the World Cup and we started again, almost started from scratch and it can be exciting to move forward.”

Several of England’s current stars, including Buttler (33), Ben Stokes (32) Dawid Malan (36) and Joe Root (32) are unlikely to feature in the 2027 edition to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia .

But rising stars like Harry Brook provide hope for England’s revival.

On the subject of mental health in such difficult times, Moeen said that the players are working unitedly.

“If someone is struggling mentally, the support is there,” he told reporters.

“People are very open and as a group of players we are very close and if anyone needs our support he is definitely there. These things can happen but it is the game of cricket, you try your best. We do.”

