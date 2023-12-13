CALGARY – Enbridge Inc. is selling its stake in Alliance Pipeline and the Aux Sable gas processing facility to Pembina Pipeline Corp. for $3.1 billion.

The Alliance Pipeline is a 3,848-kilometre-long pipeline stretching from BC to the southeast that brings gas to Chicago’s Aux Sables, one of the largest natural gas liquids processing facilities in North America.

Enbridge currently owns 50 percent of Alliance and 42.7 percent of Aux Sable, while Pembina Pipeline holds the remaining 50 percent of Alliance and 42.7 percent of Aux Sable.

As part of the transaction, Pembina, the current operator of Aux Sables, will become the sole operator of Alliance.

Enbridge said on Wednesday that the proceeds from the sale will finance a portion of its previously announced US$14 billion acquisition of three US-based gas utilities from Virginia-based Dominion Energy.

The deal, which was announced in September, is expected to close next year and will see Enbridge doubling the scale of its gas utility business through the purchase of East Ohio Gas Company, Questar Gas Company and its related VexPro companies and Public Service. Will give. Company of North Carolina.

For its part, Pembina said the acquisition increases the company’s exposure to natural gas and natural gas liquids, as well as expands Pembina’s presence and reputation in the US market.

Pembina also said supply and demand projections for the North American natural gas market support a favorable outlook for both Alliance and Aux Sables.

The expected completion of LNG Canada, as well as the anticipated significant expansion of US Gulf Coast LNG (liquefied natural gas) export capacity, should boost demand for natural gas transportation, the company said.

The $3.1 billion purchase price includes $327 million of assumed debt.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB; TSX:PPL)

canadian press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com