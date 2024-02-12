February 12, 2024
Enbridge Stock: Buy This 7.7% Yield While the Market Is Sleeping


Degrees

Picking long-term winners doesn’t have to be difficult or require a lot of hard work. Instead of trying to figure out which tech company will be the next best thing, a better route may be to invest in economically essential companies that produce stable and sustainable cash flows, while selling them on the cheap. Doing business.

ENB 1-Year Price Returns (Seeking Alpha)

ENB EBITDA Growth (Seeking Alpha)

ENB Forward Guidance (Investor Presentation)

ENB P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

ENB vs Peers P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Dynamic Duo We Need: Exploring 50 Cent and Eminem's Collaboration, Business, and Friendship

The Dynamic Duo We Need: Exploring 50 Cent and Eminem’s Collaboration, Business, and Friendship

February 12, 2024
https://biz.crast.net/ice-spices-meeting-with-jason-kelce-at-the-super-bowl-turns-into-a-meme/

https://biz.crast.net/ice-spices-meeting-with-jason-kelce-at-the-super-bowl-turns-into-a-meme/

February 12, 2024

You may have missed

The Dynamic Duo We Need: Exploring 50 Cent and Eminem's Collaboration, Business, and Friendship

The Dynamic Duo We Need: Exploring 50 Cent and Eminem’s Collaboration, Business, and Friendship

February 12, 2024
https://biz.crast.net/ice-spices-meeting-with-jason-kelce-at-the-super-bowl-turns-into-a-meme/

https://biz.crast.net/ice-spices-meeting-with-jason-kelce-at-the-super-bowl-turns-into-a-meme/

February 12, 2024
Missed Nvidia? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold The Motley Fool

Missed Nvidia? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold The Motley Fool

February 12, 2024
Report: Tom Brady in line to be approved as part owner of Raiders

Report: Tom Brady in line to be approved as part owner of Raiders

February 12, 2024

Rio Tinto embroils investors over water pollution claims

February 12, 2024
PYTH Crypto Airdrop Eligibility – Step-by-Step Guide

PYTH Crypto Airdrop Eligibility – Step-by-Step Guide

February 12, 2024