Enbridge Stock: Buy This 7.7% Yield While the Market Is Sleeping

Picking long-term winners doesn’t have to be difficult or require a lot of hard work. Instead of trying to figure out which tech company will be the next best thing, a better route may be to invest in economically essential companies that produce stable and sustainable cash flows, while selling them on the cheap. Doing business.

This brings me to Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), which I last covered with a ‘Buy’ rating in December, noting the compatibility of its growth in conventional and renewable natural gas. Like many income stocks, ENB has fallen out of market favor since December as most investors turned to growth stocks, with ENB stock down 4.5% since my last share.

ENB 1-Year Price Returns (Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I’ll revisit ENB including its Q4 results and discuss why savvy income investors might want to consider ENB at its current discounted price for higher income, so let’s get started!

Why ENB?

Enbridge is a giant North American natural gas, oil and renewable energy company that also has a growing portfolio of European offshore wind assets. Unlike upstream companies, which are more sensitive to energy price fluctuations, ENB’s impressive collection of midstream and terminal storage assets enables a very smooth cash flow flow.

This is reflected in the fact that 98% of ENB’s EBITDA is generated from cost of service or contracted assets and over 95% of its customers are investment grade rated. Furthermore, ENB has substantial economic buffers, as 80% of its EBITDA has inflation protection derived from revenue-enhancing assets or assets with regulatory mechanisms to recover rising costs.

As shown below, ENB has a 20-year track record of growing its EBITDA by 816%, and this includes broad periods such as the Great Financial Crisis in 2008–2009 as well as the oil commodity price collapse in 2014–2015. Financial risks are involved. COVID of 2020.

ENB EBITDA Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, ENB demonstrated continued growth in its latest full-year 2023 results, including adjusted EBITDA growth of 6% year-on-year to $16.5 billion and achieving financial guidance for the 18th consecutive year, demonstrating the sustainability of the business. And reflects the predictable nature. This was supported by high utilization rates in its liquids pipelines, which set several throughput records in the past year. ENB has also grown its gas transmission business with more than 100 Bcf of combined gas storage between its Aitken Creek asset in British Columbia and Tres Palacios on the US Gulf Coast. Additionally, ENB’s gas utility business is performing well, with 46K new customers added to its network in Ontario.

Looking ahead, I think ENB’s growth thesis will remain intact, given the increasing global demand for liquefied natural gas. This includes the aforementioned Tres Palacios storage asset that ENB acquired in March last year, which supports growing demand for LNG from Mexico along with export and pipeline capacity in the country, and its Aitken Creek gas storage facility in British Columbia for local gas storage. Demand supports both. Canada also exports to Asia.

According to the International Energy Forum, US LNG exports increased by 135% between 2019 and 2023, and are expected to increase by 17% by 2025. LNG is a versatile low carbon energy source and demand is expected to grow at 4% CAGR till 2035.

ENB is also expanding into renewable natural gas with the acquisition of several high-quality landfill RNG assets in Texas and Arkansas, which enjoy utility-like cash flow streams and are supported by long-term offtake contracts. Management expects to double the size of the landfill it acquires by 2040 with minimal capital investment.

Additionally, ENB’s recently acquired gas distribution business from Dominion Energy (D) is expected to be accretive over the full year of its ownership and provide ENB with similar levels of revenue with an income mix of 50% natural gas/renewables and 50% liquids. Keeps on. Importantly, ENB has already secured 85% of the $19 billion of financing needed for the gas utility acquisition. This is supported by the recent $3 billion sale of ENB’s interest in the Alliance and Aux Sable assets. As shown below, management continues to target adjusted EBITDA and DCF/share growth of 6% and 4% by 2024.

ENB Forward Guidance (Investor Presentation)

Importantly, ENB is backed by S&P’s strong BBB+ credit rating, which comes in handy during the current high interest rate environment, and is based on a debt-EBITDA ratio of 4.1x, compared to management’s 4.5x. is below the target of 5.0x. ,

Although ENB is not technically a Dividend Elite as it is not a member of the S&P 500 (SPY) index, I consider it one given its size and 29 consecutive years of annual dividend increases (subject to currency translation for US investors). I see him as a strong counterpart). The dividend is also well covered at a 65% DCF coverage ratio, which is within the 60% to 70% target range.

ENB’s risks include extreme weather events, which could damage or temporarily disable its assets. ENBs are also subject to technological risks, as new renewable energy technologies coming to market must be more cost competitive and scale efficient than traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, regulatory risks also exist for ENBs as it relates to tolling agreements and construction on new constructions.

Turning to valuation, I continue to view ENB as a solid bargain at the current price of $34.23 with price-to-cash flows of 7.05x, which is at the bottom of its 5-year range, as shown below. Sits at the end. At this valuation, ENB is priced to have too much risk in relation to its pending natural gas utility acquisition, despite it having secured the majority of the funding (85% as mentioned earlier) and meeting its targets. Profit taken below limit. ENB is projected to see no growth at its current valuation, which is in contrast to management’s guidance of 4% DCF growth this year and 5% annual growth over the medium term.

ENB P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

As shown below, ENB is also cost competitive with its peers, with valuations slightly cheaper than those of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Canadian peer TC Energy (TRP), while expensive than Kinder Morgan (KMI). Is.

ENB vs Peers P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Enbridge’s strong track record of growth and its stable, predictable business model make it an attractive investment option for income and growth investors. The company has successfully dealt with macroeconomic risks in the past and continues to deliver solid financial results. With growing global demand for LNG, as well as potential headwinds from RNG and US gas distribution, ENB is well-positioned to opportunistically capitalize on its diversified energy platform. Finally, with a well-covered dividend and discounted valuation, investors may do well to buy into ENB while income stocks are out of favor with the market. Thus, I maintain a ‘Buy’ rating on ENB.

