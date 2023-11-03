The Pearcey Foundation today announced Dr. Brenton Cooper, CEO and co-founder of Fivecast, as the recipient of the 2023 South Australian Pearcey Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Brenton was presented with the prestigious award by South Australia’s Chief Entrepreneur Andrew Nunn at an event at Lot Fourteen in Adelaide today.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Adelaide, Fivecast is part of the Five Eyes alliance. Customers around the world are supported from Fivecast offices in the US and UK. Born out of the Data to Decisions Cooperative Research Center, a unique collaboration between government agencies and world-leading research institutions, FiveCast open-source intelligence technology was developed specifically to address the ongoing challenges facing the intelligence community .

The SA Pearcey Awards recognize outstanding ICT entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact in South Australia, who have taken risks, driven change and are an inspiration. Previous recipients include Flavia Tata Nardini (2022), Mohan Koo (2021), Dr. Michele Perugini (2020), Tony Clark (2018) and Geoff Rohrersheim (2017). The SA Pearcey Prize was first awarded in 2002.

“The South Australian Piercy Committee was impressed by Brenton’s outstanding leadership and drive in driving FiveCast to achieve exceptional growth in revenue and headcount in Australia, the US and the UK and secure AU$30m ​​in venture funding in April 2023 Susan Andrews, chair of the multiple South Australian Piercey Committee, said in a short period Fivecast has built a leading suite of unique products used by large customers in the security and defense markets globally.

Dr. Brenton Cooper – CEO and Co-Founder of Fivecast

As the leader of Fivecast, Brenton is responsible for driving innovation in the security industry through the application of world-leading data science technologies in the field of open-source intelligence (OSINT). Brenton was previously CTO of the Data to Decision CRC, a $100 million collaborative research initiative to address the data analytics challenges facing Australia’s national security agencies. This work led to the formation and spin-out of Fivecast, where he and the team are working toward their mission of enabling a safer world by providing digital intelligence solutions that help protect global communities. Brenton has a Ph.D. Is. in neural networks and his 30+ year career spans technology and management roles for companies including BAE Systems, Tenix Defense and Motorola.

Dr Cooper said, “As Fivecast works with our customers globally to help them leverage AI innovations to enable a safer world, we look forward to the growth and development of the high-tech sector in Australia.” Also trying to support.” “This award is a valuable recognition of our achievements on both counts. Fivecast now has over 100 employees across our global locations with operations in Australia and the US and recently added an office in London to serve the UK and Europe market Combined with the AU$30 million Series A investment we received earlier this year, Fivecast is well-positioned to continue supporting our customers and driving revenue growth with cutting-edge open-source intelligence technologies Is.”

For more information on previous SA Pearcey Entrepreneur of the Year award recipients, visit https://www.pearcey.org.au/awards/state/sa.

Other State Award Recipients

Work: Marcus Dawe, Co-Founder and CEO of MCI Carbon

NSW: Emma Weston, Co-Founder and CEO of AgriDigital

QLD: Yas Grigaliunas, founder and propagator of Sarconomy

TAS: Damien Ivereagh, Founder and CEO, Lontel

Vic: Didier Elzinga, Founder and CEO of Culture Amp

Wa: Pia Tursinov AM, Fund WA Director

National Piercey Award

Recipients of the prestigious 2023 Pearcey National Awards – which include the Pearcey Medal, Hall of Fame and National Entrepreneur Award – were announced at an event in Sydney on Monday 30 October. David and Aidan Todayhope were jointly awarded the 2023 Pearcey Medal; Professors Gene Armstrong and Richard White were inducted into the Piercey Hall of Fame; and Didier Elzinga received the National Entrepreneur Award. More information about these awards can be found here https://prwire.com.au/pr/112095/achieving-a-25-year-milestone-pearcey-foundation-pretends-its-2023-national-awards.

About the Piercey Foundation

The Pearcey Foundation Inc. is a not-for-profit organization established in 1998 to raise the profile of the Australian information and communications technology (ICT) industry and profession. It was created in memory of Dr Trevor Pearcey, one of the greatest pioneers of the Australian ICT industry. By celebrating the past, present and future heroes of our industry, the Foundation seeks to attract and inspire young Australians into our country’s most exciting global, high technology sectors.

Source: prwire.com.au