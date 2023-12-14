Empowering the next generation with AI

Denis Vorobyov, CEO altexsoft: Tailoring boutique software solutions for faster business growth.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in education is a transformative trend that is reshaping the way we teach and learn. Those deeply involved in the educational technology sector have witnessed firsthand the significant impact of AI on the educational landscape.

It is necessary to bridge the gap between students, teachers and the revolutionary tools of AI; With current technological advancements, I believe it is necessary to incorporate AI into the classroom.

A digital revolution is unfolding, and AI is shaping our professional fields in unprecedented ways. Goldman Sachs estimates that about 300 million jobs could be eliminated or reduced by generative AI alone.

With a complex future on the horizon, the question arises: how do we prepare tomorrow’s leaders for a world of AI?

The changing world of work

AI and automation have made unprecedented progress in diverse sectors such as healthcare, finance, and entertainment, yet the shadow of AI is potentially taking over traditional human roles. PwC’s study predicts the imminent automation of 30% of jobs by the mid-2030s. Such forecasts create a sense of anxiety and urgency among budding professionals, parents steering their children’s future and teachers at the helm of curriculum development.

AI is a tool that can enhance human capabilities far more than it threatens to replace jobs. Adoption of AI literacy is becoming important; The envisioned business landscape of the future is full of human touch as it naturally strives to integrate human creativity with AI-powered efficiency.

Rethinking the education blueprint

Memory-driven learning and standardized testing have been the foundations of traditional education, but the AI-centric era demands more dynamic models. To address the perception that students are taking advantage of artificial intelligence to complete assignments and exams, teachers need to better understand artificial intelligence. These continuing technological developments will shape the industries and workplaces of the future.

Now the time has come to realign the direction of education. The focus now includes enhancing adaptability, enhancing analytical capabilities and promoting technical efficiency. With this idea in mind, the World Economic Forum has listed creative thinking, analytical thinking and technical literacy as three important skills for workers in the next five years, estimating that 6 out of 10 workers will have these skills by 2027. Will require training or re-skilling. In the long run, integrating AI and educational methods will be an inevitable necessity across the world.

The versatility of AI in learning

The role of AI in personalizing education is unprecedented. Artificial Intelligence offers enormous potential here, and many of its applications are beginning to make a splash in classrooms, providing tools and functionalities that were previously thought inaccessible. Platforms in K-12 education demonstrate the potential of AI to create these types of learning experiences.

By recognizing these individual patterns, AI-powered systems can create tailored learning pathways based on each student’s preferences, pace and style. For example, Kidome, an education platform, offers high-quality online courses that engage students at home or in the classroom. In addition to enhancing the learning experience, AI can help by increasing student motivation and engagement.

Along with personalization, AI can provide innovative learning opportunities. Through virtual reality (VR) powered by artificial intelligence, students can experience abstract concepts, such as walking among ancient civilizations or observing complex scientific phenomena at the molecular level. Inspirit Learning’s innovative platform is an example of how companies are providing immersive XR STEM and career content for K-12 students to help retain them while encouraging curiosity and exploration.

It is also data-driven, constantly collecting, analyzing, and interpreting reams of student data. Teachers can use predictive analytics to get real-time information about student performance instead of waiting for test results or parent-teacher meetings. Teachers can identify strengths and areas for improvement to ensure that no student is left behind.

However, a strategic approach to AI in education is necessary. It is essential to align the use of AI with educational goals, ensuring that the technology meets educational needs rather than driving them, as explained in an article by McGraw Hill.

Overcoming Obstacles: The Teacher’s Quest

The ambition to weave AI into the fabric of educational institutions has its own complex challenges. Schools perform the delicate task of ensuring basic foundational knowledge while also adopting technological advancements. Equally important is the effort to ensure that every student, regardless of socio-economic status, can access these advanced tools without any restrictions.

There is an undeniable skills gap even among teachers themselves. As EducationWeek points out, while computer science (CS) program offerings in US high schools have increased from 35% to 51%, gaps in access and equity remain. There is work to be done regarding computer science teacher professional education and all high schools need to offer computer science as an option. This emphasizes the critical need for state leadership and nationwide investment in this discipline.

Actionable steps from technology leaders to address these challenges are also important. Consider collaborating with educational institutions to develop a comprehensive professional development program to increase AI literacy among teachers and create intuitive, teacher-friendly technology platforms. These efforts can streamline the integration of AI in education, ensuring that it enhances rather than complicates the learning process for teachers and students.

Looking Ahead: Adopting AI with Purpose

In pursuing AI-driven transformation in education, the technology should be seen as a means to enhance teaching and learning. The participation of the education sector is important in this change. By understanding the role of AI, educators and policy makers can pave the way for a more inclusive and effective educational future.

In this AI-dominated era, the education sector cannot afford to remain a passive spectator. It must take up the reins, leading the next generation to drive, shape and lead this change. Educators and policy makers can chart a more inclusive and brighter future by embracing the role of artificial intelligence and understanding its broader implications for global employment.

Integrating AI in education provides a path to enrich learning experiences and prepare students for a globalized world. However, this journey requires thoughtful implementation to ensure equitable access and empower teachers to use these tools effectively.

