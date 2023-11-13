Empowering the entrepreneurs of tomorrow: EAD 2023 ignites the spirit of innovation in students

Summary

More than 1000 enthusiastic people from 100 institutions attended the event, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Notable participants included students from MAKAUT, University of Calcutta, Aliah University, IISWBM, IIT KGP, IIM Calcutta, iLEAD, Amity University and others.

In a collaborative effort, NSHM Knowledge Campus, The Bhawanipur Education Society College and IIT Kharagpur e-Cell recently organized the Entrepreneurship Awareness Campaign (EAD) 2023 in Kolkata on 11 October. Led by NSHM’s Innovation and Incubation Cell, Think Act Grow (TAG), the event saw the presence of eminent industry experts and entrepreneurs, providing insight and inspiration to aspiring minds.

The guests of honor included Mr. Prafulla Billore, Founder, MBA Chaiwala, Mr. Deepit Purkayastha, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, InShorts, Mr. Sandeep Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MP Birla Group (Birla Corporation Limited). , Mr. Sandipan Chattopadhyay, CEO & MD, Zelpmok Design & Tech, ex-CTO Justdial, Mr. Samarjit Chaudhary, Business Head, ABP Digital, Mr. Nishant Mohta, Founder, Finlatics, Mr. Tamal Saha, Journalist and Founder NTT and others attended the event. I shared my experiences.

Mr. Prafulla Billore, Founder, MBA Chaiwala, shares… An MBA aspirant is a successful entrepreneur Source: NSHM Knowledge Campus

To further promote the entrepreneurial spirit, NSHM set up an incubation cell, TAG, for aspiring entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs. Recently, a Memorandum of Collaboration was signed between e-Cell IIT Kharagpur, NSHM Knowledge Campus and Bhawanipur Education Society College, paving the way for a year-long initiative to promote entrepreneurship among students.

Panel discussion on the topic: Entrepreneurial ecosystem roles of technology, media and business leaders Source: NSHM Knowledge Campus

The focus of EAD 2023 was clear, to inspire students to become leaders through entrepreneurship. Financial planning and startup capital raising strategies for entrepreneurs took center stage, fostering innovative thinking and creativity.

Mr. Cecil Antony, Chief Patron of NSHM Knowledge Campus expressed his commitment to develop TAG as a comprehensive incubation centre, promoting entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship among NSHM students. “TAG will inspire students to become the next generation entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs,” he said.

Professor Dilip Shah, Rector of Bhawanipur Education Society College, advocated for inculcating the concept of entrepreneurship in the minds of students from day one. He stressed on encouraging students to start ventures early so that they get a chance to run successful ventures as well as pursue a degree.

NSHM Alumnus Shri Tamal Saha shares his experience in impactful journalism Source: NSHM Knowledge Campus

Key dignitaries of the program Source: NSHM Knowledge Campus

Arman Barik, Associate Member, IIT Kharagpur e-Cell, highlighted that EAD 2023 is part of a pan-India movement across 30 cities, focused on developing entrepreneurial ideas through workshops and panel discussions.

The event offered a dynamic learning experience with mentorship sessions, pitching competitions, panel discussions, workshops and networking events. An interactive element was added to a quiz by IIT Kharagpur e-cell, ensuring active participation of students.

TAG, which stands for Think, Act and Grow, is not just an e-cell but a center to promote innovation and leadership. As TAG continues its focus on grooming entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, it is poised to play a vital role in shaping the future leaders of the industry.

Last updated on November 13, 2023

Source: www.telegraphindia.com