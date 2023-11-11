Empowering sustainable food entrepreneurship through millets: Discussion on Startup Odisha - ET Govt

Startup Odisha organized ‘Odisha Innovation Challenge (Millet)’ on the sidelines of International Millet Conference. A session on ‘Empowering Sustainable Food Entrepreneurship through Millets’ organized by Startup Odisha as part of the International Millets Conference being organized by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Government of Odisha at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar on 9th and 10th November it was done. The conference marks the celebration of the International Year of Millets 2023.

The session “Empowering Sustainable Food Entrepreneurship through Millets” at the International Millets Conference was aimed at advocating the vital role of millets in sustainable food entrepreneurship. The session was designed to create awareness about the nutritional value of millets, environmental benefits and their potential. It was designed to revolutionize the food industry.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha, session chair, set the tone of the discussion with a keynote address and a panel discussion that included industry experts like Krishna Reddy, Co-Founder, Narish U; Amit Vatsyayan, Partner, Business Consulting, Ernst & Young; and Krishna Sri Sai, Program Manager, NutriHub, ICAR IIMR emphasized on the importance of integrating millets in food entrepreneurship.

Startup Odisha also organized ‘Odisha Innovation Challenge (Bajra)’ on the sidelines of the International Millets Conference. The challenge serves as a platform for recognized startups working within the millet industry to present their transformative solutions and ideas. 41 notable startups participated in the challenge and after careful evaluation, 10 startups were shortlisted and presented their ideas.

Of these, Munico Foods works closely with local farmers, providing them training on processing and value addition and training them to develop millet-based products such as Ragi papad, multi millet-based chatua, millet-based energy bars, millet-based health drinks and food. Provides assistance for. Replacement Mix Adi emerged as the winners of the competition, securing first place and receiving prize money of Rs 3 lakh.

AKM Technology (Growzip), a startup that works on value addition through post-harvest and market linkages, stood second, earning a prize of Rs 2 lakh, while Chocolateka, a startup that works on manufacturing healthy and tasty chocolates. Focuses on using as well as without artificial colors. Millet as its main ingredient secured the third position with prize money of Rs 1 lakh.

Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha, said, “We have seen impressive growth in millet cultivation in Odisha, which shows the strong commitment of the state. The startup ecosystem of Odisha is also actively engaged in the millet industry and currently around 68 startups are working in this sector. These startups are not only contributing to the growth of millets but are also playing a vital role in supporting the needs of our farmers and their livelihoods and driving value addition, branding as well as product development.

“Entrepreneurship is poised to further empower the sector, enhancing its overall impact and growth potential. Millet, known for its rapid growth, eco-friendliness and minimal resource requirements, is the key to a resilient and prosperous future. Our vision is a future where knowledge flows freely, startups flourish and millets symbolize sustainable prosperity. We express our gratitude to all stakeholders, urging a collective effort to champion entrepreneurship in the world of millets, where innovation and impact meet, and startups lead the way,” said Omkar Rai.

During the session, several important topics were discussed including the nutritional benefits of millets, their role in promoting sustainable agriculture and the potential of millets to improve food security and support local farmers. The panelists also explored the challenges and opportunities in the millet industry covering production, processing, packaging and marketing aspects. They took an in-depth look at innovative millet-based products and business models that can diversify the food market and enhance nutrition.

Question-answer sessions or interactions between panelists and participants were an integral part of the discussion. The participants got the opportunity to gain insights from experts and clear doubts on various aspects of millet entrepreneurship. This interactive segment allowed for a lively exchange of ideas, helping attendees gain a deeper understanding of how millet can empower sustainable food entrepreneurship. It also provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs to receive guidance and advice from experienced professionals in the field.

Join a community of 2M+ industry professionals

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest information and analysis.

Download eGovernment App

Get realtime updates

Save your favorite articles

scan to download app

Source: government.economictimes.indiatimes.com