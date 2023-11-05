Empowering people through entrepreneurship

Symbolic image. – app/file

Rawalpindi: Yasmin Akhtar, a dedicated entrepreneur running her own business of photocopying in Sadar Rawalpindi, is leading a transformational initiative providing food items to eligible individuals who aspire to become self-reliant entrepreneurs, who own Want to start your own business and reduce unemployment. ,

She runs a PCO and also has franchises of Nadra and Easy Paisa. Yasmeen’s new endeavor aims to tackle the issue of unemployment and empower underprivileged youth by providing them with more sustainable options. Instead of donating, Yasmin believes in the power of teaching individuals how to earn a livelihood. He is on a mission to promote entrepreneurship among the local people of Rawalpindi, ensuring that they can stand on their own feet and contribute to the society by becoming earning members of their families. Yasmin, who has achieved remarkable success as an entrepreneur herself, is providing basic food items like eggs, milk or tea or flasks and initial training to those who are determined to start their earning.

This initiative enables individuals to start businesses that suit their skills and interests, giving them a sense of ownership and pride in their work. She gives the basics of starting a business with the basic stuff needed to start a business.

Talking to ‘The News’, Yasmin said that she buys flasks and green tea or eggs or essential food items for them so that they do not face any financial hurdle in starting their work. “Once they get used to it they start earning and hence they can continue their work with their earnings,” he said.

Apart from financial assistance, Yasmeen also provides guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs. Till now she has taught 4,000 to 5,000 boys to operate photocopy machines. “My main focus is on sustainable income because charity is for a day and teaching how to earn is for a lifetime. These are the life skills I want to teach them to earn and sustain their life and family. Young adults who are interested in doing this instead of looking to others for donations do something for their own benefit. Their noble initiative has already made a significant impact on the youth who have benefited from their help.

Many poor and disadvantaged youth have successfully become self-reliant earners. They have set up small businesses in the markets ranging from food stalls and trolleys to serving tea or green tea, soups, boiled eggs. Yasmin’s efforts have received widespread support and appreciation from the local market, where all the shops in the vicinity were appreciating her initiative.

Source: www.thenews.com.pk