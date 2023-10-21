Empowering Patients: How is Digital Healthcare Enabling Self-Managed Healthcare?

A key component of these digital solutions is IoT-enabled medical device tracking

Adopting advanced technologies to serve larger populations is the key to revolutionizing health care.

Written by Tavishi Dogra | Updated: October 21, 2023 12:35 PM IST

Patient empowerment is the ability of individuals to take an active role in managing their symptoms. The best way to empower patients is to increase their ease of access to personalized quality care healthcare delivery powered by wearable devices and technology. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that people who were able to self-manage their diabetes had better control over their blood sugar and were less likely to experience complications. Empowering patients with digital technology can improve access to timely health care advice, medical specialist resources and treatments, thereby improving overall outcomes. This will help them understand the treatment options available and make the best decision. Such exercises will boost their self-confidence and encourage them to monitor their health more responsibly. The latest technologies can enable timely diagnosis, care, remote monitoring, real-time response and high-quality holistic care. On this comment, Shri Manmohan Singh, Vice President for Medical Affairs, It is discussed in detail how digital healthcare empowers patients, enabling self-managed healthcare among patients.

How is digital healthcare allowing patients to manage their own health?

Digitally enabled healthcare platforms are designed to empower patients to self-manage their health conditions from the comfort of their homes. These platforms provide individuals with easy access to remote monitoring, helping them take the necessary steps to manage their disease symptoms. Innovations in health technology further improve patient care and access to health services. Most healthcare providers serve urban areas. Health technologies have the potential to solve the problem of unequal distribution of health care resources.

Innovations that are facilitating self-managed health care

Health care technologies have improved approaches to monitoring health conditions and facilitated better doctor-patient interactions. This has proven beneficial for patients with limited access to proper healthcare facilities.

Here are some of the latest innovations that are allowing patients to practice self-managed healthcare:

Telemedicine and Electronic Medical Records: According to multiple reports, India’s telemedicine market is expected to reach $5.15 billion in 2030, up from $1.10 billion in 2020. Experts have recognized the advent of advanced technological innovation and increase in chronic and lifestyle related disorders as the top reasons behind this growth. The adoption of telemedicine has not only helped patients save time and money, but has also given people suffering from disorders the convenience of receiving their diagnosis and care remotely. This has helped patients be more attentive to their health and seek help virtually when deemed appropriate. In addition to remote diagnosis, technology has enabled doctors to detect changes in a patient’s medical condition, allowing them to prescribe changes in medication or therapy through digital prescriptions.

conclusion

Healthcare providers can access patients’ health data and vital signs in real time and customize treatment plans accordingly. However, there are several challenges to the adoption of health technologies in India, including cost of devices, poor health literacy, poor internet coverage and lack of smartphones in peripheral settings. This can be solved if leading digital healthcare platforms and medical experts focus on expanding their networks to address the lack of healthcare access in remote areas, especially among technologically backward individuals. Adopting advanced technologies to serve larger populations is the key to revolutionizing health care.

Source: www.thehealthsite.com