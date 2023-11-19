Empowering Innovators: Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs Day

Women Entrepreneurs Day celebrates the pioneering spirit, resilience and innovation of women business leaders around the world. This article highlights the importance of this day, highlighting the achievements, challenges and inspiring stories of women who are shaping industries, breaking barriers and driving change. It traces the impact of their entrepreneurial efforts on the economy, empowerment and towards a more inclusive business landscape.

Dr. Somdutt Singh – Serial Entrepreneur, Founder & CEO Asidious Global Inc., LP Angel Investor, Author, Consultant Government of India (NITI Aayog)

On this Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, I celebrate the difficult moments I faced in my journey, because these challenges have made me who I am. Every failure taught me something valuable, and I tried to turn every adversity into an opportunity, an obstacle, a stepping stone. I have learned that overcoming challenges is not just a task; This is my way of turning failures into stepping stones. For each of us, struggles are opportunities to show strength, discover new opportunities, and create success stories. Let’s understand one thing: empowering women entrepreneurs requires more than acceptance; It demands action. I am constantly working to foster an environment where opportunities are not limited by gender but driven by talent and vision. Equal access to support, guidance and resources are not mere aspirations; They are essential in fostering a thriving community of women in business. So, let’s advocate for equality and contribute to a future where every female entrepreneur can thrive and contribute their unique talents to the world.

Shelly Chopra, Founder, SheThePeopleTV and Gytree.com

If India’s economy is to grow to Rs 5 trillion by 2030, women’s participation is crucial. Despite economic progress, India’s gender balance in the economic sector is one of the lowest in the world. Achieving success in the entrepreneurial landscape demands that women address tangible, real-world challenges. This change is not just about providing products and services; This requires a specific strategy involving guidance, confidence-building and personal care. As we move forward on this path, the emphasis shifts from mere technological advancements to the complex task of fostering and growing engaged customer communities.

Through both my platforms I have tried to address and solve community related problems. At Gytree.com we are building a complete ecosystem for women’s health – backed by science and built around women’s wellness and lifestyle needs. So on this day, let us focus on tackling real-world challenges using the most advanced tools available to us for effective solutions.

Rupa Bohra, Managing Director, TNSIF

“In my journey to empower women, every small step tells a story of determination. On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, let’s celebrate the strength and uniqueness of women in business. Their entrepreneurial spirit not only brings them financial freedom but also makes a huge impact on the society. They turn challenges into triumphs, creating a legacy that inspires and transforms the lives of little girls who never thought success and freedom were possible. Here’s to shaping a future where every woman’s story is a symbol of empowerment for future generations.”

Dr. Reema Nadig, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director, Kites Senior Care

“In the field of elder care, stories of strength and compassion are heard every day. On Women Entrepreneurs Day, let’s celebrate the unique fusion of women leadership in building a future where the elderly get not just care but a touch of empathy and understanding. In this canvas of entrepreneurship, women are weaving the threads of change, one elder’s smile at a time. Here’s to all the women entrepreneurs who dare to innovate while creating ripple effects across sectors.”

Anushree Jain- Co-Founder of SocialTAG

“Women Entrepreneurship Day is a testament to the courageous spirit of women founders. It’s about breaking barriers, not breaking glass ceilings. I’m proud to be a part of the influencer marketing industry where persistence and creativity are the cornerstones of success and where women can empower brands and build meaningful relationships. I consider myself fortunate to have had unwavering support along the way, and I hope every aspiring businesswoman will receive the same level of encouragement and opportunity to advance in their chosen fields. Let’s continue to build a future where every woman has the opportunity to fulfill her dreams and create her own success story.

Chaitali Pishay Roy, Founder of CPR Consultants

As a female entrepreneur, I have witnessed the transformative power of resilience and determination. In every boardroom, every conversation and every milestone, women are not only contributors but also architects of success. As we celebrate Women Entrepreneurs Day, here’s how to define success on our terms. Congratulations on embracing the strengths and talents that shape a future of infinite possibilities!

Mamta Roy, Founder of Odette

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who lead both large and small businesses. In the highly competitive world of fashion, I have worked tirelessly to bring my vision to life through Odette. Women Entrepreneurship Day is a testament to the determination and innovation of women entrepreneurs. We have the power to break barriers, set new trends and create successful enterprises. Let’s continue to support and uplift each other because when women empower women, incredible things happen. Together, we are unstoppable.

Source: cxotoday.com