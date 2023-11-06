Empowering Entrepreneurs: An Exclusive Interview with NAS, Backend Bestie®

In the world of entrepreneurship and business consulting, NAS, also known as Backend Bestie®, has made a name for itself by helping small business owners create strategic plans for their enterprises. With a background in Fortune 500 companies, Nas understands the critical steps entrepreneurs often overlook in their journey. In this exclusive interview, Nas shares his insights, experiences and the importance of women, especially women of color, in his field. The conversation covered various aspects of her career, from the importance of women’s voices in business consulting to personal growth and the challenges she faced as a Black woman in the workplace.

What do you do and what inspired you to enter this business?

I’m NAS, also known as Backend Bestie®. My mission is to help entrepreneurs create strategic plans for their business. With a background in working for Fortune 500 companies, I’ve learned that many small business owners skip important steps when starting their venture. Simply obtaining an LLC and EIN is not enough for long-term success.

How important is it for women to have a voice in your particular field, and what have you learned about yourself in doing this particular work?

Inclusion of women in business mentoring and entrepreneurship education is important not only as a matter of equality, but also as a strategic necessity. Through my work, I have grown personally and value my corporate experience and formal education in executive leadership. This has enabled me to make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes.

What challenges do you (and others) face as a Black woman in the workplace?

As a Black woman in the workplace, I have faced challenges seeking external validation, maintaining self-doubt, and experiencing discrimination. Women of color, especially women of color, face issues such as discrimination and underrepresentation in leadership roles.

What does women empowerment mean to you?

Empowering women means fostering self-confidence, collaboration and recognizing their potential.

What are some of your proudest achievements?

Achieving Six Figures in Less Than Three Years in Your Business and Creating a “Run the Play” Workbook.

When do you feel accomplished? What does that look like to you?

I feel accomplished when I stick to a plan and see goals accomplished.

What are some of your greatest achievements?

My greatest accomplishment is starting with my purpose and making my vision come true.

What are some of your goals or plans for the near future?

In the near future, I plan to host business retreats outside the United States to help entrepreneurs think strategically about running a successful business.

What advice would you give to young women entering your field?

My advice to young women entering my field is to be realistic and focus on getting started and improving as you move forward.

What else would you like people to know about you or your work?

My work has empowered entrepreneurs to confidently start, operate and grow their businesses.

Source: rollingout.com