Girish Mathrubhumi, CEO of Freshworks, boldly took up the challenge given by Sam Altman to reinvent AI in India. At a recent event organized by Together Fund in Bengaluru, Mathrubhumi expressed his confidence in the ability of Indian startups to venture into the AI ​​space, countering Altman’s earlier skepticism.

“At Freshworks, we believe that building AI is not only a possibility in India, but also a promising opportunity for new age startups. Sam Altman’s challenge has indeed been accepted,” Matribootham announced during the event.

Mathrubhumi unveiled ‘AI Studio’, an entrepreneurship support program launched by founder-led VC firm Together Fund. The program aims to assist passionate entrepreneurs in building AI tools and models by providing access to a strong network of over 300 startup founders and researchers.

Speaking about the vision behind AI Studio, Mathrubhumi said, “It is a program designed for entrepreneurs who want to delve into the world of AI. More than anything, they gain access to a huge network for support.

Together Fund announces a strategic investment initiative in conjunction with the launch of AI Studio. Startups identified by the fund will receive investments ranging from $500,000 to $5 million, depending on their business stage.

As part of the AI ​​Studio initiative, startups will receive exclusive benefits, including over $600,000 in credits from leading cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and Open AI. This includes access to cloud computing resources, applications, and interaction with subject matter experts.

Entrepreneurs enrolled in the program will have the opportunity to connect with Together’s partners Girish Matribhoom and Manav Garg to gain valuable insights into critical business and product aspects, paving the way for product-market fit.

Manav Garg, founding partner of Together Fund, emphasized the overarching goal of the initiative: “The goal is to create world-class companies from India and deliver global impact through the use of AI.” Together AI Studio aspires to unleash the immense potential of AI, creating an impactful impact that contributes billions to market capitalization over the next decade.

