Employers slashing private health care benefits as NHS backlog grows

Health facilities are being reduced

Employers are cutting private health care benefits after premiums rose by 60 per cent due to NHS delays.

According to consultancy firms, companies are removing dependent cover from policies, asking employees to ‘co-pay’ on claims and in some cases restricting cancer support to reduce the cost of offering workplace benefits. .

Insurers paid out a record nearly £3 billion in claims last year, the Association of British Insurers said, as increasing numbers of employees were using their workplace scheme for the first time due to the NHS backlog.

This increase has led to premiums rising by 20 percent to 60 percent and higher costs for employers paying for the plans.

Luke James, of health insurance consultancy Mercer Marsh Benefits, said: “A twenty per cent increase in premiums is at the low end of cost increases. Our data shows that we are seeing premium increases of 40 per cent to 60 per cent in the UK and across Europe. This is huge, and we don’t expect much to change in 2024.

“All this is increasing costs for employers [who offer private health cover], I think the issue we have is that this is the No. 1-valued employee benefit, so it’s not something an employer can decide not to offer anymore. If a staff member is unwell, employers should ensure their employees recover and return to work.”

Mr James said that to manage costs, employers are instead limiting cover or asking employees to ‘co-pay’ on claims.

“They are also removing some treatments from cover but these are short-term quick wins which are not sustainable for employers,” he said.

In eye care alone, 640,000 people are queuing for an NHS appointment or treatment that puts them at risk of going blind, according to analysis by the Association of Optometrists. The average wait time is more than a year.

According to research publication Corporate Advisor Intelligence, 60,995 British businesses were covered by the country’s largest insurers, including Canada Life and Aviva, at the end of 2022, an increase of 5.2 per cent year-on-year.

The employer usually pays for the cover, but, in some cases, employees pay extra if the procedure, care or treatment is above an agreed limit. The cost of insurance depends on age, risk and health – a comprehensive policy costs around £25 a month for a 20-year-old and more than £150 for someone over 80.

Rachel Western of consultancy firm Aon said some businesses were removing dependent cover to save some money, which is common for workplace health policies.

“We are seeing that customers are considering the long-term impact of premium increases, so our conversations with customers are looking at a number of ways to limit costs in the future,” he said.

These cuts to employee health benefits, according to Ms. Western, include adding additional funds, reducing outpatient cover, restricting cancer benefits to avoid some high-cost risks, restricting network choices and limiting who is covered in benefits. Has been – should it be banned or managed.

“Workplaces have always been high spenders on private medical care, but we are moving towards a place where private health cover is becoming one of the biggest costs in workplace budgets,” he said.

“The bigger risk is that if this leads to more treatment and more costs for these people [workplace] The plans would potentially become unaffordable for corporate businesses, or a large portion of their annual budgets.

“There are three main ways that a corporation can reduce costs on a private health plan: covering people at a lower cost, or making people healthier – focusing on preventive medicine and health and wellness strategies – and some element of contribution. [from employees],

“In addition, there is a lot of dependent cover in place [in workplace schemes]This may become something that corporates pay attention to [cutting], Eliminating these options will not be viewed well by employees and businesses need to consider whether these benefits are affordable – and how they provide them.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com