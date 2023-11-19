Employers are fed up with college waste, choosing skilled blue-collar workers instead

Ken Rusk, ‘Blue Collar Cash’ author and former construction worker, discusses survey data that shows employers value blue collar workers’ experience and skills more than a college education.

Recent survey data suggests that employers do not value college degrees as much as originally thought, and this disdain is behind a restored appreciation for blue-collar job seekers who bring skills and experience over education. .

The study, known as the Freedom Economy Index (FEI), is a joint project of job recruitment service Redballoon and PublicSquare, which surveyed the opinions of 70,000 small businesses between October 25 and October 30, including 905 respondents, 3% margin of error and 95% confidence level.

When asked about the “return on investment” of higher education, 67% of participating employers responded “strongly no” when asked if they believed that higher education The institutions are “graduating students with relevant skills that today’s business community needs.”

An additional 24.4% answered “somewhat no,” while the remaining 8.7% answered either “somewhat yes,” “strongly yes,” or “other.”

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Ken Rusk, a former construction worker and author of “Blue Collar Cash,” said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday.

College graduates, once favored in the job market, now appear to be less valuable than their blue-collar counterparts. (iStock/iStock)

“Colleges used to be a place where you got a degree, and it just polished an effective human being, an already effective human being. Now we’re seeing colleges give these degrees to people who can actually come out and “Can’t do some of the life skills we need.”

Some survey participants echoed that sentiment.

One employer said, “The talent shortage will get worse because high schools and colleges do not produce any talent.”

Survey data has shown that employers prefer skilled workers over those who have a college education and no experience. (iStock/iStock)

Another called for the skills to be taught in high school, while a third answered the survey question with “absolutely not”, calling advanced education “ruined” from the perspective of a former college graduate.

Rusk said job seekers with college degrees present a challenge in another way.

“They have [graduates] “There’s been a bit of a delusion into thinking that a degree is the thing that’s going to completely carry the day,” he said, “and that’s what we’re seeing right now.” They’re relying too much on that piece of paper or that degree instead of getting the experiences they need [and] “This is what these companies really want.”

The survey also asked employers whether they were more or less likely to consider a job seeker with a four-year degree.

Tech companies are having difficulty replacing retiring older trades employees. Not enough youth have been trained to fill the open roles.

Only 10% of participants said that a college degree would make a potential job seeker more employable. On the other hand, 41.5% said a degree “doesn’t matter,” while more than 40% said a college degree would make them less likely to hire a potential applicant.

Rusk emphasized the importance of learning a trade in today’s labor market, saying, “Let’s use this to work the law of supply and demand in our favor, where supply is low and demand is high. That’s where the money goes. “

“You can get a degree for one-tenth or one-fifth of what you’re paying for college, or you can get certifications in many of these trades. Not only that, but you’re doing it in half the time.” There are, and you’re making money while you learn versus paying to learn and then hoping you get a job to equal that loan.”

Many major companies, including Walmart, IBM, Accenture, Bank of America, and Google, have moved away from requiring a college degree in the workplace as the costs associated with higher education continue to rise.

High college costs have also fueled long-term discussions about student loan debt and relief from the federal government.

