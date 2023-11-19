Employer-sponsored health care costs keep rising, and it’s ‘kind of unsustainable’

Employer-sponsored health insurance is getting more expensive in the US, according to new data.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF)’s 25th Employer Health Benefits Survey, the average annual premium for employer-sponsored health insurance by July 2023 was $8,435 for individual coverage and $23,968 for family coverage, an increase of 7% for each over it shows. Last year.

Workers are also contributing a huge amount in premiums. In 1999, workers contributed $318, or 14.4%, of the average annual premium of $2,196 for individual coverage. In 2023, worker contributions reach $1,401 of the total $8,435, or 16.6% of total premiums.

Andrea Ducas, vice president of health policy, said, “I think it kind of reflects the continued stress that workers and employers are facing when it comes to offering health insurance to employees and then trying to get that coverage. “It comes down to being able to afford it.” At the Center for American Progress, Yahoo Finance said. “It’s kind of unsettling.”

Why are costs increasing?

Health care affordability is still a major issue in the US overall.

An October 2023 survey by the Commonwealth Fund indicated that 38% of US adults delayed or skipped seeking health care or a prescription drug in the past year because they could not afford it, including 54% of those with employer-sponsored coverage. % people were also included.

“I think that even for working people, but especially for low-wage workers, many of the cost-sharing provisions required for employer-sponsored health plans raise real affordability issues. [for] “What matters is their ability to actually use the plan,” Matthew Rae, associate director of the Healthcare Marketplace Project at KFF, told Yahoo Finance.

Dukas explained that health insurance companies set the cost of premiums based on how much they expect to spend on a particular insured population. He said health care utilization rates and the cost of that care are two major factors.

Although inflation has declined in recent months, a Commonwealth Fund survey found that nearly two-thirds of working-age adults reported that price inflation in the past year had some type of impact on their family’s ability to afford health care. In which 60% people were involved. Employer-sponsored coverage. Of that 60%, people with incomes less than 200% of the federal poverty level reported struggling the most with inflation and health care costs.

Rai speculated that part of the jump in premiums may be due to increased use of health services that people had put off during the pandemic, as well as new treatments that cost more money.

“We have health care markets that are increasingly consolidating, and providers have more power to get higher prices,” he said. “This is also contributing to higher premiums over time.”

‘The labor market really matters here’

Rai also noted the role of the tight labor market in rising premium costs as employers want to ensure they offer benefits that attract talent.

“I think having to cover a lot of things, having a wide selection of providers and having low cost-sharing, all of that contributes to higher premiums,” he said, noting that when it comes to cutting benefits, So employers are becoming more selective. “The labor market really matters here.”

Although premium costs are still rising, the increase in deductible costs, the amount a person pays for covered health services before their insurance plan begins paying, has slowed in recent years. The average deductible for single coverage in 2023 was $1,735, only 10% higher than five years ago (53% higher than 2013).

“This relatively small increase may reflect employer concerns about workers’ ability to afford higher out-of-pocket costs, especially for lower-wage workers,” the KFF survey said, adding that employers may also be trying to lower prices. “and the attractiveness of their coverage offerings during this period of low unemployment and intense competition for labor.”

The KFF survey found that 90% of American workers have a deductible, compared to 55% in 2006. Rai said this highlights the increasing complexities of cost-sharing over the years.

According to the survey, 25% of employers with 50 or more employees believe their employees have a “high” level of concern about the affordability of cost-sharing, while 33% believe employees have a “moderate” level of concern. “There is a level of concern.

“It’s becoming so ineffective for people to access their coverage, and it’s becoming harder for employers to offer it,” Dukas said. “And much more needs to be done to reduce the cost of care.”

