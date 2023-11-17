Employees who violate Amazon's return-to-office order will be barred from promotions: 'Your manager will be made aware'

Amazon is becoming increasingly strict with its return-to-office order, and now it’s saying that employees’ promotions could be on the line.

The tech giant told employees in February that they would be expected to come to the office three days a week, starting in May. This was followed by an employee walkout in late May in protest of this requirement, stating that Luck At the time, “We’ve always been listening and will continue to do so, but we’re pleased with how the first month of having more people back in the office has gone.”

Now the company has added a new rule that the promotion of employees who do not work from office three days a week will be stopped. Amazon spokesperson Rob Munoz said Luck,

“Promotion is one of the many ways we support employee growth and development, and we consider many factors when determining an employee’s readiness for the next level. Like any company, we expect employees who are being considered for promotion to comply with company guidelines and policies.

That’s bad news for some Amazon employees, thousands of whom joined an internal Slack channel advocating remote work earlier this year.

According to an internal announcement revealed by Business Insider, the new rules require that promotions of employees who violate the mandate be approved by the vice president:

“Managers own the promotion process, which means it is their responsibility to support your development through regular conversations and detail actions and to complete all necessary inputs for promotion. If your role requires you to work from the office 3+ days a week and you are not in compliance, your manager will be made aware and will require VP approval.

It’s not just promotions that could depend on return-to-office compliance at Amazon. It is also possible to get employed there. Last month, Amazon managers got the green light to fire employees who ignored orders to return to the office.

Unlike Amazon, Nvidia, which sells AI chips and this year joined the ranks of companies with a trillion-dollar market cap, has no problem with employees working from anywhere, even It also offers spacious offices to collaborate.

But at Amazon, CEO Andy Jassy told employees during an internal question-and-answer session in August that “the time has passed to disagree and commit” to the RTO policy, warning those who refused that “it will likely cost you your time at Amazon.” “”

