Employee Experience Will Matter in 2024—Here Are 5 Tips

“The way we do things” is a global concern. Are we doing a good job? Are we getting results? Is our work meaningful?

Good employee experiences (EX) are a luxury in times of economic hardship. Benefits like adequate pay, work-life balance and health care are far more helpful in creating a positive employee experience than perks like office pizza parties or Casual Fridays.

But good employee experiences result in better business results. High employee satisfaction increases revenue. The best thing for businesses is to invest in employee experience. And according to our new report from Zendesk, IT leaders understand this need but have different ideas about solutions.

Based on a global survey conducted with 1,200 IT leaders, employee experience is mission-critical. In fact, 86% agreed that employee experience has a “very positive impact” on ROI.

If there’s one thing we can take away from the shift to a hybrid working model, it’s that the way we work is always evolving. Expectations have changed. Legacy systems are no longer adapted to current conditions. To combat silos and poor communication between teams, many companies are reinvesting in tools and software that provide a better employee experience.

Here are five quick findings from the research:

1. When it comes to EX, there is an ownership issue

Nearly half of the IT leaders we surveyed acknowledged that “no one really owns” the employee experience, reflecting a lack of clear responsibility or strategic focus in this area. Lack of visibility into operations can result in oversights, such as disparate systems performing similar functions that might otherwise be integrated.

2. Silos aren’t going anywhere, but the right tools can help

Getting to the root cause of workplace silos, such as competition and lack of communication between teams, is the first step in removing barriers. Most people can relate to the feeling of navigating esoteric portals and email chains to get the answers they need. To promote better communication, tools that easily connect employees to HR and IT services should be accessible and easily available.

3. IT leaders play a huge role in purchasing EX

IT leaders understand their role in improving the employee experience – in fact, those we surveyed see plenty of areas for improvement. In fact, 86% of them agree that their teams are integral to building EX across their organization, while 85% see value in implementing a single solution that meets the needs of multiple departments. IT leaders will have expert insight into the complex ecosystem of their business systems and integrations and the impact of introducing new tools or processes.

4. Improvement in EX is possible despite setbacks

While some research shows that employee satisfaction is likely to decline in 2024, businesses that take action now can ensure a positive experience that will result in better outcomes. These tasks can include digging deeper to understand employee needs, investing in modern tools that can automate routine tasks, and choosing the right tool with the right features based on specific criteria.

5. AI has the potential to drastically improve EX

IT leaders see significant potential in AI to enhance EX, with 85% agreeing that deploying or developing AI is a high priority for the next year. For example, AI can be used in eX tools to manage high volumes of requests without adding to headcount – especially when trained on IT and HR-related questions. AI tools can help employees solve issues on their own, eliminating the complex web of intranets and portals between them and their solutions.

