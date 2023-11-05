Empire State Building office occupancy rate tops 90% to ease NYC’s problems

Business

realty investigation

Published November 5, 2023, 9:29am ET

When you’re a massive, publicly traded company with over eight million square feet of offices in a struggling market, it helps to have a world-famous observatory at the top of your most famous building.

Empire State Realty Trust’s third quarter results revealed a solid overall leasing performance in Manhattan, including 90.5% occupancy and comfortable liquidity.

But its most interesting detail may be that 3Q Empire State Building Observatory revenue was $37.6 million, or up 13.6% from Q2 and up 14% from 3Q 2022.

Although visitation was only 71% of 2019’s total, visitors spent more, noted research analysts BTIG, who described overall leasing performance as “solid.”

Meanwhile, LinkedIn added more than 25,000 square feet to its space in the tower last month, bringing its total to more than 526,000 square feet.

At the same time, Starbucks moved from 370 Seventh Avenue and leased 26,000 square feet of space for its offices.

The milestone marks 90.2% leasing, in a market where 20% vacancy is the norm, according to ESRT CEO Anthony Malkin.

Empire State Building Observatory revenues in the third quarter were $37.6 million, or 13.6% higher than the second quarter and 14% higher than 3Q 2022. getty images

For good measure, King Kong’s favorite skyscraper earned three awards for “excellence in building management, sustainability, and community contribution” – the BOMA Grand Pinnacle Award, the BOMA Earth Award, and the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce’s Landmark of the Year honor. .

This is an impressive record for a building whose future was “in doubt” according to a seriously misinformed New York Times story in 2021.

We can add another major office tenant to our roster of companies in the market for new space.

Stone Peak Capital has leased 75,000 square feet at 245 Park Avenue in SL Green, a source said. SL Green Leasing director Steven Durrells had “no comment at this time.”

245 Park Ave.Sl Green

We reported last week that several large companies either had leases or were in advanced negotiations for expansion or consolidation at several prime locations.

These include BDT and MSD Partners for 100,000 square feet at Olean America’s 550 Madison Avenue, which one source said is “practically a sure thing,” and a possible 100,000 square feet at 22 Vanderbilt by TD Bank. Extension included.

The bank has 200,000 feet at 1 Vanderbilt where it will live.

