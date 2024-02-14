Empire State Building Launches NFT-Powered Ambassador Program

What is the Empire State Building Ambassador Program?

The Empire State Building Observatory recently completed a $165 million renovation, creating an interactive museum, a dedicated guest entrance, and a redesigned 102nd floor observation deck that, on a clear day, spans 80 miles of NYC Offers floor-to-ceiling views of.

The Ambassador Program, which is free to join, sees Uptop and Magic distribute exclusive NFTs to repeat visitors, which double as digital gifts and tickets to personalized benefits.

Dylan Hattom, Partnerships Lead at Magic, said; “As New Yorkers, the chance to celebrate the Empire State Building experience with an NFT that offers a blend of tradition and digital innovation was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Ross Basri, co-founder of Uptop, said; “It was important for a large, publicly traded company to select a partner with expertise in wallet technology to deliver an enterprise-level solution. Magisk’s proven track record in providing a user-friendly and secure experience made them the obvious choice.

Sign up for more information: ambassador.esbnyc.com

COO of NFT Plaza. Bullish on Web3. Competitive spirit.

recent posts

Yuga Labs – famous for its groundbreaking NFT ventures like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks…

As a passionate enterprise in the web3 world, the famous Scottish single-malt whiskey brand ‘The Glenlivet’…

Popular gaming blockchain, Oasis, has joined forces with South Korean gaming powerhouse Com2uS…

Recent data from Binance Research shows a significant revival in NFT trading, highlighting an opportune…

Since its inception in March 2023, Gala Music has been reshaping the music landscape…

Barely a week after ERC-404 emerged on the blockchain scene – a new phase has begun…

This website uses cookies.

Accept

Source: nftplazas.com