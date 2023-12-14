Empire reports second-quarter profit decline, sales rise as shoppers gravitate to discount stores

Stellarton, NS – Empire Co. Ltd. reported second-quarter profit of $181.1 million, down from $189.9 million in the same quarter last year.

The grocer, which owns Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo stores, said its profit for the 13-week period ended Nov. 4 was 72 cents per diluted share, down from 73 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totaled $7.75 billion, up from $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company said the sales increase was mainly due to positive growth across the business, but particularly in discounting. This echoes comments from its rivals Metro and Loblaw in recent earnings reports, which said customers are looking for better prices at its discount banners amid the rising cost of living.

Empire six years ago announced plans to convert a quarter of its 255 Safeway and Sobeys stores in Western Canada to its discount banner FreshCo. As of mid-December, the company said it had 46 FreshCo stores in Western Canada and expected to open another store in fiscal 2024.

Same-store sales for the quarter increased 2.2 percent, while same-store sales, excluding fuel sales, increased 2.0 percent.

On an adjusted basis, Empire said it earned 71 cents per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 73 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Empire chief executive Michael Medline said high interest rates and overall economic uncertainty were impacting customers’ purchasing behaviour, but the fundamentals of the business remained strong.

The company has accelerated investment in renovations, conversions and new stores in recent years, the company said in its release. Investing in its store network will continue to be a priority, especially when it comes to its renovation and expansion of its discount network.

The grocer’s results came in as expected, RBC analyst Irene Nuttel said in a note.

Empire is continuing its strategy of maximizing revenue at its full-service stores, which have been losing traffic to discount banners, he said, while the company is also growing its discount footprint.

