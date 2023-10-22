Emmerdale’s Rhona Goskirk faces huge baby shock

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale’s Rhona Goskirk is in for a big shock at the end of the year, as she discovers her ex-husband Gus Malcolm has gone behind her back to access her frozen embryos.

This leads to the revelation that a child has been born, whose crying mother is legitimately his.

This development will come after Gus returned to the village earlier this year to ask Rhona if he could use one of the frozen embryos they had stored together, to have a child with his current partner, Lucy .

Rona was shocked by Gus’s request and the deception going on in keeping them, as she believed the embryos were destroyed. Although she considered allowing Gus to use them, Rona ultimately decided not to allow it.

But The Sun reports that Rhona will be horrified when she discovers Gus has tricked her by using Rhona’s fake consent and one of the embryos – meaning she has become the mother of a newborn baby, Which will come before Christmas.

The shocking news will likely put a huge strain on Rhona’s marriage to Marlon Dingle.

It was hinted in July that the storyline would be revisited, when Rhona revealed that she had not been able to find her passport – supporting a fan theory that Gus had stolen it to show that Rhona had Gave consent.

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson previously confirmed that the storyline was not over after Gus’ departure, saying that “that storyline still has a long way to go”.

“We always want to find the next big story and I think this is Rona’s next big story,” he said. “This is going to be something that will really attract audiences.”

Actress Zoe Henry, who plays Rona, also shared her thoughts on her character’s situation, saying, “She’s a human being and a mother and she knows how hard this fight is. She’s been between a rock and a hard place.” The middle is stuck. But where do you draw this line? If these embryos come to fruition, technically she will be a mother again. It’s a real puzzle.”

