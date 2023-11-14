Emmerdale’s Chloe seeks revenge after being dumped by Mackenzie

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale’s Chloe Harris plots her revenge against Mackenzie Boyd next week after he suddenly ends their relationship.

Chloe is furious when Mackenzie leaves her to reunite with his estranged wife Charity Dingle.

In the following episode, Charity pressures Mac to keep his promise to break up with Chloe.

Mac finally goes through with it and tells Chloe that their relationship is over. Although Chloe is heartbroken, she puts on a brave face by dismissing Mac in a cold and businesslike manner.

itv

itv

Chloe’s true feelings are revealed when she turns to her sister Amy Wyatt for support, crying in her arms.

Soon, Mac and Charity celebrate their reunion by insensitively kissing in the middle of the village.

Chloe sees this and runs over to slap Charity. Amy moves in to take Chloe away, while Mac realizes that Chloe did not take the break-up as well as he did.

itv

itv

Once again alone with Amy, Chloe shares a bold plan for revenge.

Chloe vows to flee the village and go to France, to prevent Mac from seeing his son Ruben again.

There is a false sense of security for Mac and Charity as they dare to hope that things have calmed down.

The reunited couple share a tender moment, believing that everything has worked out for them.

itv

Chloe books her tickets to France, but keeps her plans a secret to ensure Mac can’t stop her.

This strategy came under threat when Sarah Sugden mentioned to Mac and her sister Moira Dingle that she noticed Chloe had packed her bags and taken out Reuben’s passport.

Mac and Moira both run outside, realizing what is happening. Can they stop Chloe from leaving the village, or is it too late?

Check out more of our Emmerdale coverage:

emmerdale It airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more emmerdale Spoilers on our dedicated homepage

