Emmanuelle: Breaking into the baking business with passion

Eng. Onuorah Emmanuel is the Managing Director of Bumpahav Nigeria Limited, a bakery and agribusiness company.

According to Emmanuel, the business started after he exited the oil and gas industry in 2015 after working for 24 years. The company Sapatro then gave him an exit package and contacted a bank, which agreed to partner with him after providing its counterpart funding to start Bumpahaw Bakery.

Inspiration

According to her, “Many things inspired me to get into baking; One of them was to be the employer of labour. An industry is only as good as its businessmen. People made the oil and gas industry what it is today, and I thought that, with the knowledge of people who go into the bakery industry, it would become an enviable industry for its practitioners.

“Another inspiration for me is to change the way bakers are viewed and treated in the country. I am disgusted to see how bakers are treated with disdain in Nigeria. Despite their efforts to feed the nation, they are seen as the scum of the society.”

attractiveness

He said, bread bakery business is one of the most lucrative businesses in the food industry because it is a staple food in Nigeria and Africa and is consumed by millions of people daily. However, he said, the cost of production has soared through the roof with a severe decline in capacity utilization.

Challenges

“There are many challenges in this business; Even the cost of baking inputs has skyrocketed. Would you like to mention diesel, which is used to power the oven? Generators and vehicles are almost beyond the reach of the bakers. Agribusiness is equally facing yield shortfalls, part of which is attributed to security challenges,” he said.

Advice

“My advice to young entrepreneurs and aspiring people is that they should develop a thick skin and never give up despite any challenge. Also, invest in knowledge by attending training to develop your managerial capabilities. Most startups fail due to lack of managerial skills and lack of mentors to advise them.

“Also, as an entrepreneur, you may not get all the necessary support that you want from the government. You must be someone who doesn’t take ‘no’ for an answer to be successful, and most importantly, you must be street savvy and know your business well.

“The challenges of being an entrepreneur in Nigeria are not easy at all. To be successful one must be self-motivated and determined. For me, it’s like if you are given a lemon, you make lemonade out of it,” he said.

Biography

Born in Awka, Anambra State, Onuorah Emmanuel is the Managing Director of Bumpahav Nigeria Limited. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Gas Engineering from the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) in Effurun and a B. Is engineering. in the same course from the University of Port Harcourt.

Before founding Bumpahaw Bakery in 2015, Emmanuel worked as a production engineer at Texaco Nigeria Oil Company (now Chevron, Nigeria) and South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro). He later became head of the Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) department at Sapatro.

The proud Baker has participated in various technical and leadership trainings in Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom and other African countries. He is a Chartered Environmentalist, Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (ISPON), Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and President of the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN).

Source: leadership.ng