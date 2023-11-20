Are climate goals still achievable? The executive director of the International Energy Agency tells Euronews Business whether he thinks the transition to net-zero by 2050 is really possible.

For our first episode of The Big Questions, a brand new series from Euronews Business where we discuss some of the most important topics on today’s agenda with leaders and industry experts, Angela Barnes meets Dr Fatih, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Met Birol. (IEA), among other things, to discuss whether climate goals are still on track.

“Our energy world in 2030, just seven years from now, will be very different than it is today,” Dr. Birol highlights from his office in Paris with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop to the interview.

The energy economist has had a long career in the energy industry, but is optimistic that we can hit climate goals if global cooperation improves.

In the latest World Energy Outlook report published in October 2023, the IEA said world demand for three fossil fuels: oil, gas and coal will peak by 2030. While coal use will decline sharply after 2030, gas and oil use will remain near peak levels for the next two decades.

Angela asked Dr. Birol why we have dependence fossil fuel Ready to continue and what the future of energy is realistically going to look like.

What is limiting the green energy transition?

In the past, the IEA has been criticized for not taking a tough stance Climate change,

However, in 2021 he published ‘A seminal work on the energy industry’ in which Dr Birol and his team of 400 experts laid out a detailed plan. Net-zero by 2050,

Although the need to address climate change was undeniable, this was the moment it came at a cost Renewable energy So much has been reduced that it now makes not only environmental sense, but also economic sense.

From 2021, invest in green energy There has been continuous growth. When the Paris climate accord was first signed in 2015, global energy investment stood at $2 trillion (€1.8 trillion), with half spent on fossil fuels and the other half on clean energy.

Today $1 trillion (€918 billion) is still spent on fossil fuels but investment in clean energy has increased to $2 trillion. Unfortunately, most of this investment is taking place primarily in advanced economics, and also in ChinaWhich is classified as an emerging economy by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The fault of the whole problem is that there is not enough clean energy investment Developing world”Dr Birol explained.

He also asked, “How do we support those countries to make the investments needed in clean energy, solar energy, wind energy, efficiency, electric cars and more?”

How can we accelerate the green energy transition?

In the words of Dr. Birol, the world needs people with “financial strength” to move forward.

“When I look globally, oil and gas industryThey’re a long way from where they should be,” he told The Big Question.

“It’s very unfortunate because they could be very good partners to reach our goals because they have a lot of engineering skills, they have deep pockets, they have experience.”

Angela and Dr. Birol continued to discuss specific companies that could do more.

What effect will rising oil prices have on inflation?

Of course, since oil is still a central energy component, the price of crude oil has a lot of power in the market because it has the potential to change the course of inflation, thus driving central bank interest rate decisions, as Angela told Dr. Had also discussed with Birol.

He talked about the role of OPEC, which he used to work for, and how the Middle East conflict is impacting further commodity prices,

“We have been warning [about] Demand in the oil market has been very strong since the beginning of this year. Mainly, oil demand is driven by China as China is coming out of Covid and having big growth [in] China’s demand. But what did the manufacturers do, especially Saudi Arabia and RussiaTogether they cut production.

“They didn’t bring enough oil to the markets. When demand is high, when you bring less oil into the markets, it was very simple, we said at the beginning of the year, we will see tight markets and prices will go up and that’s exactly what happened.’

He further explained how the current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could lead to another price increase.

“I fear that prices could rise again and be a big problem for the global economy, especially for developing countries that import a lot of oil and gas.

“They, compared to European countries, are far more concerned than developing countries, because in Europe, in North America, in Japan, countries have the economic strength to confront these problems. But developing countries are doing a lot It is possible that if the prices increase further then there will be difficult times.

Solar vs Nuclear – What is the future of energy?

Nuclear energy remains a divisive issue between countries, and also between EU member states such as Germany and France.

Nuclear energy is important for France for its energy supply, while Germany opted to close all its power plants by 2022.

Angela asked Dr. Birol about his views on nuclear energy, which he discussed throughout the interview. He also shared his thoughts on this solar and other energy options.

However, he said the approach to change needs to be global because “emissions do not have a passport”.

“It is in everyone’s interest, even the advanced economies, that they make this investment because when we talk about climate change, for example, we are involved in Paris Today in Europe. France’s climate will be affected not only by emissions in Europe, but also by emissions coming from Jakarta or Detroit or Sao Paulo or Mogadishu.

“This is affecting all of us. It is important for Europeans or Americans or Japanese that clean energy investments are also happening in developing countries, not for moral and ethical reasons, but for very selfish reasons, because if emissions in those countries do not reduce, they themselves Will get into trouble,” he said.

He further highlighted that those who think climate goals are impossible to reach are on the wrong side of history.

Watch the full episode of The Big Question above to learn more.

