Emirati fund to invest billions in US companies for climate projects

An Emirati financial firm is planning to invest at least $30 billion in a new climate fund in partnership with some of the biggest names in North American finance, according to three people familiar with the plans.

The move comes as the United Arab Emirates, which hosts this year’s annual UN climate talks that began in Dubai on Thursday, is under pressure to prove it is committed to tackling global warming, despite the fact That its economy is based on oil production.

Lunet Capital, a new financial firm overseen by the Abu Dhabi royal family, launched just a few months ago with at least $50 billion in assets.

On Friday, Lunet is expected to announce it will set up a new climate fund with some major asset managers including TPG, BlackRock and Brookfield Asset Management, three of the people said.

Lunet and BlackRock did not immediately respond to requests for comment. TPG and Brookfield declined to comment.

It is not yet clear what type of projects or companies the fund will invest in. But at least 20 percent of the funds will be earmarked for projects in developing countries, where it is especially difficult to finance clean energy projects because interest rates are high. Higher and lenders are reluctant to consider it a risky investment.

While the UAE is one of the world’s largest oil producers, it is also investing heavily in renewable energy. Sultan Al Jaber, head of the UAE’s state oil company, is also the president of the United Nations climate conference, known as COP28.

Lunet is affiliated with Chimera Investments, part of a vast business empire linked to Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. It is overseen by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of UAE leader Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

While $30 billion is a significant amount, it is a small portion of the capital that experts say is needed to help nations slow climate change and adapt to a rapidly warming world.

In fact, the amount of money needed to transition the world away from fossil fuels and create a clean economy is huge – according to BCG, about $3.8 trillion per year over the next few years, and several trillion more after that. At present only a part of that need is being met.

Yet with each passing month, more asset managers around the world are plowing money into investments aimed at reducing planet-warming emissions from the burning of oil, gas and coal.

Last year alone, TPG raised $7.3 billion for a climate fund, BlackRock raised more than $4 billion for climate-focused infrastructure, and Brookfield raised a $15 billion climate fund.

Source: www.nytimes.com