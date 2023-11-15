Emirates' Tim Clark on 'trust' in Boeing, supply chain issues and the end of innovation

skift tech

In the aviation business, no one knows more about both Boeing and Airbus than Emirates Chairman Tim Clark. Now he is preparing Emirates for life beyond the 777 and A380, and he is currently going with Boeing.

Ajay Avatani

Emirates President Tim Clark said on Tuesday he was sticking with Boeing despite long delays and needed to see better performance from Rolls-Royce engines before going with Airbus’s A350. He minced no words when he described the Rolls-Royce engine as “bad”.

Clark was speaking to reporters at the Dubai Airshow, and also mentioned the decline in innovation in aviation and other trends.

Boeing orders and delays

Clarke spoke about the circumstances of the current order and said it came as a part of the airline’s planning for the next 15 to 20 years.

Boeing’s 777-300ERs need replacement, and so do the A380s, which are no longer produced by Airbus.

Clark said that despite Boeing’s delays with the 777X, Emirates needs to place the order now because delivery times have become too long.

“I’m more confident now on the 777-9, that certainly Boeing will get that, ultimately, it’s OK. This will happen after five and a half years and there can be no excuse for this. I have been assured by the head of GE that the GenX engine will be able to meet all contract specifications. So based on that, there is a lot of confidence, we have placed their orders.”

airbus a350-1000

Emirates already has the -900 variant on order. But Clarke said Emirates would not order the specific version unless Rolls-Royce, the sole engine supplier for the A350 aircraft, could provide the performance so that the engine could operate for between 2,000-2,500 flight hours before going to the shop.

According to Emirates, the high-thrust variant of the Trent XWB engine can currently deliver only a quarter of the performance that Emirates requires from the engine.

He said that if all engine-related issues could be resolved, Emirates would be on the market for 35-50% of the -1000 variant. If the engine problems can be resolved, he said, other operators in the region that operate in warmer climates will also order more planes (40% of A350 sales are in the Middle East).

Following Clark’s comments Rolls-Royce defended its engine’s performance, although acknowledged problems in high temperatures.

interest in 787

With the 787-10 now having a higher takeoff weight, it has become far more versatile and useful on the Emirates network. Clark said it could be used on about 85% of the urban pairs the airline currently operates. “Anything up to eight hours is good to go,” he said.

Industry supply chain issues

Clark said suppliers have been claiming for a long time that supply chain issues are affecting them. He asked, “Why does everyone delay everything? What’s going on?”

Especially for Boeing, or as they referred to them as friends in Seattle and Chicago, there was ample time to do a lot of “internal reflection” after everything that has happened over the past few years.

innovations in aviation

Clark felt that innovation in the aviation business had stagnated. He inquired about future research and development after 2040. He said if you look at the A380 program or the Dreamliners, all of them were given priority in the early 90s.

What will happen now? He summed it up in one line for journalists: “There was a time when there was a golden age of new devices coming on the table. We can do amazing things,” referring to the 777 and A380.

Source: skift.com