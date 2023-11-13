Emirates signs $52 billion deal with Boeing at Dubai Airshow

skift tech

In the presence of the Crown Prince, Emirates purchased aircraft worth $52 billion, which shows that the carrier, the Emirates and the region are doing well.

josh corder

Dubai’s national carrier Emirates has ordered an additional 90 planes from Boeing in the $52 billion mega-deal the entire industry has been waiting for today. The deal, announced on the first day of the Dubai Airshow, takes Emirates’ total order to 295 aircraft.

The deal was struck in the presence of the emirate’s crown prince, which is a clear sign of two things: the emirate is doing well and Dubai is doing well.

Emirates-Boeing deal:

x55 777-9 aircraft

x35 777-8 aircraft powered by GE-9X engines

x202 GE-9X engines to power additional 777X aircraft

Sister airline flydubai also ordered 30 Boeing 787-9s in its first order for the wide-body jet.

Emirates order and timeline

The core of Emirates Airlines’ operations is built around the versatile Boeing 777 aircraft, which boasts an impressive ability to fly for up to 18 hours. This range enables the airline to establish direct connections between Dubai and cities on six continents.

The initial 777-9 aircraft from pre-order are scheduled to become part of the Emirates fleet by 2025. With the latest orders, Emirates is set to acquire new 777-9 aircraft and integrate them into its fleet by 2035.

With this new order, Emirates expects to have the first 777-8 arrive in its fleet by 2030.

“Emirates Airlines’ business model, since day one, has been to operate modern, efficient wide-body aircraft, capable of carrying large numbers of passengers over long distances, to and through Dubai, in comfort and safety. Today, our order has been confirmed.” Purchasing aircraft again follows this strategy,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, at the time of the release.

a strong year

Last week, Emirates’ profit rose 134% year-on-year to 9.4 billion dirhams ($2.56 billion) in the first six months of its fiscal year. Revenue rose 19% to 59.5 billion dirhams.

Last week, Emirates’ chairman said the business is now “seeing our plans to bounce back stronger and better from the dark days of the pandemic coming to fruition.”

He added: “At the same time, we are also keeping a close eye on headwinds such as rising fuel prices, a strengthening US dollar, cost inflation and geopolitics.”

Source: skift.com