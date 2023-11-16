Emirates orders 15 Airbus A350-900 after engine row on big jet

[1/2]An Airbus A350-1000 is seen on air display during a media preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on February 13, 2022. Reuters/Caroline Chia/File Photo Get licensing rights

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Airbus (AIR.PA) on Thursday consoled orders for 15 more A350-900 jets from Emirates, following a public dispute between the Middle East giant and engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L). Won. Deal for a big model at Dubai Airshow.

Emirates Chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the long-range jet “will add to our fleet, and we are pleased to announce additional orders for this type of aircraft”.

Industry sources described the $6 billion deal as a compromise after Emirates had publicly criticized the performance and cost of the Rolls-Royce engines for the A350-1000 in excess of the amount of downtime required in the harsh Gulf conditions .

Sheikh Ahmed said Emirates will “work closely with Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure that our aircraft provide the best possible operational efficiency and flight experience for our customers”.

Emirates is by far the largest user of the Airbus A380 after investing heavily in the world’s largest airliner, and is now planning the fleet needed to keep its Dubai super-hub at the center of the aviation map well beyond the 2030s. Used to be.

The carrier kicked off this week’s air show with a $52 billion order for 90 more Boeing 777X airplanes, saying the U.S. plane maker had come to grips with regulatory and other problems tied to its arrival after a five-year delay. Used to be.

But Emirates airline chairman Tim Clark refused to place a large order for the A350-1000, similar to Airbus, and sharply criticized Rolls-Royce over the durability of the engines in the region’s hot and sandy conditions.

Rolls-Royce acknowledged that its engines for the A350-1000 would require more servicing than Emirates’, but rejected Clark’s suggestion that the engine was “defective”.

Emirates has already ordered 50 A350-900s which are due to arrive from August next year.

Representatives had previously said the top-up orders for the same model would be seen as a consolation prize for Airbus after Boeing won most of the deals, but it would be difficult to compete with Boeing’s 777X in the busy Gulf wide-body market. Questions have been raised about its capability.

Investors are expected to grill Rolls-Royce about the durability and value of its engines at an investor day on November 28.

Boeing dominates orders

In a week driven by surging demand for wide-body planes, Boeing won new orders for 196 planes at the Dubai Airshow, while Airbus agreed a deal for 55 jets.

Airbus said it had reached an “agreement in principle” for a significant order from Turkish Airlines, but industry sources said the deal had not yet been signed.

In addition to its deal for 90 777X jets, Emirates agreed to purchase five additional 787 Dreamliners. Its sister airline flydubai ordered 30 787 Dreamliners, its first wide-body order.

Turkey-based budget carrier SunExpress kicked off the show with an order for 45 Boeing 737 MAX narrow-bodies.

Ethiopian Airlines announced it is buying 20 737 MAX jets, nearly five years after the 2019 MAX crash led to the grounding of the global fleet. It also ordered 11 Dreamliners.

EgyptAir said it was ordering 10 A350-900s from Airbus, while airBaltic announced it was buying 30 Airbus A220-300s.

Royal Air Maroc signs re-order for two additional 787 Dreamliners. EgyptAir said it will lease 18 new Boeing 737 Max jets from Air Lease Corp (AL.N).

Reporting by Tim Heffer, Alexander Cornwell and Pesha Magid; Editing by Jan Harvey

