Emirates announces $52 billion order for 95 Boeing aircraft

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Emirates Airline on Monday announced an order for 95 Boeing aircraft worth $52 billion, marking the first major deal of the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

The state-owned flagship Dubai carrier, a subsidiary of Emirates Group, is ordering 55 additional Boeing 777-9s and 35 of its 777-8s, bringing the airline’s total orders for the 777X widebody jet to 205 units . It is updating its order for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner from 30 to 35, including 15 787-10s and 20 787-8s.

Emirates also confirmed its order for 202 more engines from General Electric: the GE9X engines, which will power the new 777X aircraft. The announcement brings Emirates’ total GE9X engine orders to 460. 777 aircraft can fly for up to 18 hours.

Emirates already operates the largest number of Boeing 777 aircraft of any airline in the world. The continued appetite for widebody jets highlights the importance of the Middle East market for demanding aircraft models. Middle East customers now jointly account for the largest share

The Airbus and Boeing widebody passenger backlog accounts for 30% of the global total, according to analysts at wealth management firm AllianceBernstein.

This is largely due to the Middle East region’s role as a connection hub for long-distance travel. Both Boeing and Airbus have highlighted the region as a key source of demand for wide-body aircraft, with the long-term growth outlook and healthy recovery in air travel demand since the Covid-19 pandemic boosting airlines’ Has promoted optimism and order.

“Emirates is the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft, and today’s order reinforces that position. We have been closely involved in the 777 program from its inception to the delivery of the latest generation of 777X aircraft,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group said during the press conference.

“The 777 has been at the heart of Emirates’ fleet and network strategy to connect cities across all continents with Dubai non-stop,” he said. “We are pleased to expand our relationship with Boeing and look forward to the first 777-9 joining our fleet in 2025.”

Source: www.cnbc.com