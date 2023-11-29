DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Emirati president nominated for the U.N.’s upcoming COP28 climate talks on Wednesday strongly denied a report alleging that his country used the summit to broker oil and gas deals. is planned, starting the day before the summit takes place.

Sultan al-Jaber, who also heads the massive Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, called the allegations in a BBC report an “attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency” before the talks began on Thursday. In what the report describes as a “leaked briefing document”, the broadcaster revealed the emirate planned to discuss fossil fuel deals with 15 countries.

“These allegations are false, not true, inaccurate and not accurate,” al-Jaber told a small group of journalists gathered for a news conference. It was also broadcast live. “I promise you that I have never seen these talking points that they mention or I have never used such talking points in my discussions.”

He said: “So please for once, respect who we are, respect what we have achieved over the years and respect the fact that we have a clear vision on how we want to conduct this COP process. We’ve been open and clean and honest and transparent.”

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly after the comments, a news release from him said he had “agreed to step down from his position as ADNOC CEO following discussions between leading representatives of the United Nations and others.” He planned to hold a press conference later on Wednesday.

State oil company ADNOC plans to increase its crude output from 4 million barrels a day to 5 million in a bid to boost production of carbon-emitting crude oil and natural gas.

Al-Jaber, a 50-year-old longtime climate ambassador, is a trusted confidant of UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He has been behind billions of dollars spent or pledged for renewable energy in the federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Al-Jaber escorted Sheikh Mohammed to the COP28 site on Wednesday ahead of his comments. ,

