Meet Eminem – Rap Boy, Slim Shady and Marshall Never More.

After much rumours, Epic Games has officially confirmed that Grammy-winning American rapper Eminem will be coming to their hugely popular online video game Fortnite.

Developed by Epic Games and released in 2017, Fortnite has won the hearts of millions for its customizable world building capabilities, similar to games like Minecraft and Terraria. It features multiple game modes: Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale game; Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative hybrid tower defense-shooter and survival game; and Fortnite Creative, in which players are given complete freedom to create the world.

Eminem will be joining Fortnite during the upcoming The Big Bang event.

Fortnite Chapter 4’s finale event is taking place on December 2nd.

Fortnite’s website states that you can “see Eminem as Eminem” during the event, marking the end of the Fortnite OG chapter that brought the game back to its roots. Fortnite is calling this event a “fresh start” for the game, potentially pointing to a new island.

Meanwhile, Fortnite is releasing three skins – Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More – that players can purchase from the Item Shop starting November 29. By participating in the event, players can unlock the Marshall Magma style for The Big Bang loading screen and the Marshall Never More outfit, which will give Eminem brighter eyes and brighter skin.

Like Ariana Grande before him, it seems like Eminem will be playing a selection of his own music at the event, much like Travis Scott’s performance held in Fortnite in 2020, which was attended by over 12 million people.

Recently, Fortnite has come under fire due to controversial age restrictions that are preventing players from using certain skins on the islands. Epic Games decided to step back and stop all cosmetic gating with the next update until they reevaluate their strategy.

Epic Games also joined in Trouble spot earlier this year, after a US regulator found that the company tricked players into purchasing cosmetic items in Fortnite. Epic Games agreed to pay $245 million (€230 million) to gamers and their parents after an investigation found that the game tricked players into making unwanted in-game purchases.

