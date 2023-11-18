Emeya: Is this luxury electric sedan really a Lotus?

Lotus made its name by creating lightweight sportscars. From the 1962 Elan, which used fiberglass to lift just 680 kilograms, to the phenomenally successful Elise, the Lotus theme has traditionally been nimble handling rather than brute power. But now that Lotus is becoming an electric brand, this ethos is changing. After the massive electra SUV, the Emaya Hyper-GT has been launched in the UK. It may have impeccable sporting pedigree, but as a large sedan, is it still a Lotus? I asked Ben Payne, Lotus Group’s vice president of design, to explain the new strategy.

The Lotus Emaya is a far cry from the “small and light” ethos the brand used to be famous for , [+] For. Lotus

“As we move into the age of electrification, Lotus has evolved,” says Payne. “That super analog light weight is difficult to translate into future EV products. What we’re trying to do with electric SUVs and now there’s a big expansion for the Emeya brand, but we’re still trying to make these cars as light as possible. Where possible we use lightweight materials, including carbon fiber and full aluminum bodies. It’s about how we extend the brand and bring the Lotus experience to more people. For purists, it’s still a big stretch.”

The Emeya definitely has great performance levels. It will provide double the motor power of up to 905hp and torque of 985Nm. With this, the speed of 0-62 mph can be achieved in just 2.78 seconds. Lotus hasn’t released details of the Ameyya’s battery size or range, only saying it will be roughly like the Electra, offering up to 373 miles (WLTP). However, up to 350kW charging is available, adding 93 miles of range in five minutes, while a 10-80% charge will take 18 minutes. So the Emera should live up to its GT billing.

It may be a large luxury sedan, but the Emaya is still all about the driving experience. Lotus

“There is some struggle for people there but the other thing we need to consider is making sure we have a completely sustainable business model,” Payne says. “Lotus has always been an amazing brand in terms of product, innovation and level of appeal, but we struggled to gain a proper foothold in the market.” Lotus is clearly aiming for more mainstream but upmarket customers – hence the new showroom in Mayfair where the UK launch took place.

“The purists inside the company are well aligned with the strategic vision that came from the acquisition of Lotus six years ago,” Payne explains, referring to the purchase of Lotus by giant Chinese company Geely, which also owns Volvo. Is. “We are now moving forward to ensure that we have a sustainable business. Creating lifestyle products is a way to continue innovation and drive true performance cars. We also need to be aware that EV technology is developing very rapidly. Right now it lends itself to larger products, but as it progresses, we’ll apply it to lighter, stiffer, and more concentrated products in the future.

The cockpit of the Emeya is packed with digital technology. Lotus

Although new Lotus products are manufactured in China, the design is still British. “The entire creative process is conducted in Hethel in the UK,” says Payne. “This includes the first scratch through tooling sign off to final digital data, and anything physical that needs to be seen or touched, even ​HMI digital system is also included inside the car. Then we have Dynamics engineering and chassis-based technology which is dealt with by a team in Germany. Manufacturing engineering and some digital capabilities come from a large R&D team in China. But the UK has historically been responsible for building the brand’s DNA and putting things back together.

Now that Lotus is part of Geely, it has plenty of platforms to borrow, but the Emaya will still be a Lotus car. “Some things are taken and adapted,” says Payne. “But a system or component has a unique application for Lotus. Everything is tuned to exactly what we need for our product and the price point is very different. The technology is Lotus first and then you will see it in other brands in the future. For example, the LIDAR system and cameras and autonomous driving assistance on this car are unique to Lotus. “Nobody else in Britain has these.” Emeya will be equipped with two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin computing systems and 34 sensors, including four LiDAR, 18 radars, seven 8Mpixel cameras and five 2Mpixel cameras. It will offer plenty of safety and self-driving capabilities.

The Emea has a surprising amount of space for rear passengers. Lotus

The focus on driver technology is a major shift for Lotus, which may be a pioneer in computer-designed aerodynamics but is still focused on enhancing the analog driving experience. This is indicative of the company’s new goals, which aim to achieve higher sales volumes. Even the legendary Elise sold only about 35,000 cars in its 25 years of production from 1996 to 2021. Lotus now has an annual target of 150,000 per year. “Our products in the past have been amazing,” says Payne, “but the volumes weren’t very high. If we want to create a true luxury brand for the future, we need to take the products that represent them and reformulate them to broaden the appeal to future customers. So that’s why you will get a very different experience in this car. Dynamically, it’s still there. But if we continue to make only very light performance products, market share will be unlikely to grow as much as before.

The problem will be getting the Lotus fan base on board with this transition. “We have to take people on that journey so they understand the core values ​​are still there,” Payne says. “It’s about the relationship between the driver and the machine. Such suspension and dynamic capabilities ensure that the car handles superbly. The Emea is a much larger car than anything Lotus has made in the past, but it’s still extremely attractive for a vehicle in that class and looks extremely precise. We are going to use intelligent systems around aerodynamics to increase efficiency.

The active rear spoiler can provide up to 215 kg of downforce. Lotus

There are advanced aerodynamic features for smooth airflow, including an active front grille that can be closed to reduce drag or opened to cool the battery and brakes. An active air dam increases downforce at speed, while an active rear spoiler can provide over 215 kg of downforce. The air suspension can measure the road 1,000 times per second and react accordingly. Lotus claims that these technologies will ensure that the Emea is excellent dynamically. But it is still a big car like the Electra, weighing up to 2,640 kg.

It’s a far cry from the 680kg Elan, but now the software is central to creating an enjoyable driving experience. “Everything is different for the EV future,” Payne says. “Having a software defined vehicle doesn’t mean it can’t be extremely engaging and wonderful to drive. This is completely different. Lotus is not going to copy your ICE car. We had to find a new way to give you that amazing experience that makes you want to drive a car. But you also need to provide all the information and connectivity that customers now demand. These first attempts at growing the brand with new product categories are our best guess. We will take the feedback and develop it for future generations. You’ll see things getting lighter and tighter again so we can really define what the future of all EV performance categories could be.

As the Emaya enters the increasingly crowded space of fast-moving electric luxury sedans, what makes it competitively different? After all, the straight-line speed of a Tesla Model S plaid is hard to beat, and a Porsche Taycan or BMW i5 handles like cars their size really shouldn’t be. “The dynamic capabilities and handling of the Emaya will be a differentiating factor,” says Payne. “It is a much larger car inside than the Porsche Taycan, with much more space for rear passengers. We are trying to bring a higher level of engagement to our cars. It’s not so easy to translate what Colin Chapman did in motorsport into a four- or five-seat, hyper GT or large SUV. We want our cars to be the most attractive in those segments. This is the differentiator. If you look at the competition, other cars will not be so consistent in giving something super emotional to see, feel, sit and drive and interact with in the back seats. For this, strong digital technology is necessary.”