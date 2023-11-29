* Agrintina’s Miley taps ex-central banker Caputo * Petrobras down on renegotiation of refinery sale deal * EM FX index hits 18-month high * LATAM stocks down 0.4%, FX 0.5% lower (3 ET/2000 Updated on GMT) By Shubham Batra and Lisa Pauline Mattakkal Nov 29 (Reuters) – Latin American shares and currencies fell on Wednesday as investors turned cautious after the U.S. dollar surged, sending MSCI’s gauge of the region’s currencies up 0.5. % and is set to record its worst day in three weeks. , Emerging markets currencies came under pressure as the US dollar climbed above its lowest level in more than three months after data showed the US economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter. MSCI’s index of emerging market currencies pulled back from 19-month highs hit earlier in the day, while Colombia’s peso was Latin America’s biggest decliner, falling 1.2% in its biggest daily decline in a week. Mexico’s peso slipped 0.7% after Mexico’s central bank revised down its economic growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024, but noted inflation would take longer than previously estimated to reach its target. Stocks were up 0.8%. The Chilean peso slipped 0.1% against the dollar. Chile’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.9% in the October quarter, compared with the 8.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters. Its benchmark stock index rose 0.3%. “The rise in the unemployment rate from a year ago was driven more by the improvement in the participation rate than by a decline in the labor market,” Goldman Sachs economists said in a note. Brazil’s real fell 0.3% after the central bank set up new procedures for banks, meaning the financial system’s overall capital requirements increased by 34 billion reais ($6.98 billion). Argentina’s peso was down 0.1% against the dollar as President-elect Javier Meili met with top US officials and his economic team clashed with IMF officials as the president-elect seeks to draw up a plan to pull the country’s economy out of crisis. Are. Argentina’s Marvel index recovered some of its losses of the past two sessions, climbing 2.5%, but was 13% lower this week after gaining more than 40% last week. Emerging market assets had a strong November and are expected to see a rally through the end of the year as US Treasury yields fell to multi-month lows on growing optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as 2024. Is. LATAM regional stocks fell 0.6% in early trading. Brazil’s Bovespa index was down 0.2%, while Petrobras shares fell 1.2% after the state-run company filed a request with local competition regulator Cade to renegotiate the terms, saying it The company will have to sell some of its oil refining and natural gas assets. Major Latin American Stock Indices and Currencies at 2000 GMT: Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 982.54 -0.3 MSCI LatAm 2458.48 -0.39 Brazil Bovespa 126344.07 -0.15 Mexico IPC 52749.83 0.75 Chile IPSA 5792.78 0.28 Argentina Merval 793230 .87 2.561 Colombia COLCAP 1134.74 0.61 Currencies Latest Daily % Change Brazilian Real 4.8880 -0.05 Mexican Peso 17.2511 -0.67 Chilean Peso 868.1 -0.12 Colombian Peso 3992.26 -1.12 Peruvian Sol 3.722 -0.15 Argentine Peso 359.9500 -0.11 (Interbank) Argentine Peso 905 4.42 ( Parallel) (Re) Shubham Batra and Porting in Bengaluru by Lisa Mattakkal; Editing by Alexander Smith and Nick Zieminski)

Source: finance.yahoo.com