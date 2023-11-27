,

China’s industrial profit growth has slowed

,

Nigeria C.Bank to tighten policy to curb inflation

,

Moody’s raises outlook for Czech Republic

,

Stocks down 0.2%, currencies up 0.1%

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 27 (Reuters) – Most emerging market stocks and currencies were lower on Monday ahead of inflation prints in major economies this week, while investors assessed signs of a slowing in Chinese industrial profit growth and policy decisions from Israel and Ghana. looked forward to.

MSCI’s index of stocks slipped 0.2%, led by China blue-chips and Hong Kong shares. However, the index was set for its first monthly gain in four.

Industrial profits in the world’s second-largest economy grew at a slow pace in October, suggesting the need for more policy support. Profit rose 2.7% year-on-year after double-digit increases in September and August.

“The recovery is slower than expected due to base effects and sharp increases in costs,” said Kelvin Lamm, senior economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“Although China’s economic recovery remains fragile, we expect year-on-year industrial profits to continue to improve over the remainder of the year. The upcoming property measures will help stabilize sentiments in the real estate market and therefore attract new And there will be demand for both existing housing.”

The property sector declined 2.5%, after recording its biggest weekly gain of almost 9% last week in almost four months.

The securities regulator has approved three applications for China’s first publicly traded consumption-related REITs, but market participants see barriers to appetite for new products. Meanwhile, ratings agency Fitch expects the operating environment for Chinese property developers to remain challenging in 2024.

Investors are also awaiting more economic data from China and inflation prints from the United States and Europe and the oil producers’ meeting this week.

The MSCI index for EM currencies rose 0.1%, also set for its best monthly gain since January.

Israel’s shekel was down 0.1% against the US dollar ahead of the decision by the central bank, which is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged to maintain financial stability and prevent a rise in inflation as the war with Hamas stoked supply concerns. Has increased.

Investors also awaited Ghana’s policy decision later in the day. The cedi was up 0.1%.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s new central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso said on Friday that monetary policy would be tightened over the next two quarters to control inflation, while banks would be instructed to increase capital. Separately, data showed Nigeria’s economy grew 2.54% in the third quarter, largely unchanged from the previous quarter.

On the ratings front, Moody’s raised the Czech Republic’s outlook to “stable” from “negative”. The crown was up 0.1% against the euro.

Among other things, S&P Global Ratings revised Bahrain’s outlook to “stable” from “positive”, while raised Bulgaria’s outlook to “positive” from “stable”. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguly)

Source