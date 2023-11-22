,

Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds, shares rise on IMF expectations

,

Israeli stocks and bonds rise after ceasefire deal with Hamas

,

South African CPI rose in October

,

Stocks down 0.5%, FX down 0.4%

By Johan M Cherian

Nov 22 (Reuters) – Emerging markets stocks and currencies took a breather on Wednesday after recent gains, while investors analyzed South Africa’s inflation report and Israeli shares and on hopes of a temporary lull in the war with Hamas. Bonds rose.

MSCI’s basket of developing markets currencies weakened 0.4%, while the index tracking equities fell 0.5% by 0926 GMT.

EM currencies have advanced for six consecutive days and hit a one-and-a-half-year high on Tuesday on expectations that US rates will peak.

There was also some caution in the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, where policymakers said they would proceed “cautiously” and raise interest rates only if progress in controlling inflation falters.

South Africa’s rand slipped 0.5% and stocks rose 1.1% after data showed headline consumer inflation rose 5.9% on an annual basis in September to October.

But the reading was still slightly below the high end of the domestic central bank’s target range of 3% to 6%, making investors nervous ahead of an interest rate decision on Thursday, where economists largely expect rates to remain steady. We do.

“Food and transport (fuel) have once again pushed up local CPI inflation… (and) in anticipation of tomorrow’s interest rate decision from the SARB (South African Reserve Bank),” said Shaun Murrison, senior markets analyst at IG Markets. “Could cause some concern.” Said.

“There is still a slight possibility that the SARB will raise another 25 basis points, although that is not our base case.”

Meanwhile, the blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index rose 0.7% and government bond prices rose 0.4% after the Israeli government and Hamas agreed to halt more than a month of fighting for four days, putting the world on edge. Was.

However, the local shekel fell 0.4%.

“The ceasefire is a step forward but it is temporary and does not indicate that the end of the conflict is near,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Telmar.

India’s rupee strengthened about 0.1% and last traded at 83.32 as IPO-related inflows boosted the currency.

Sri Lanka’s benchmark index rose 0.4% and the country’s dollar bonds rose after the country’s Treasury Secretary said she expected the International Monetary Fund’s executive board to approve the first review of a $2.9 billion bailout by Dec. 6. .

The local central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady on Friday, according to a survey.

China’s blue-chips index closed down 1.0% and the Hang Seng index closed flat, although Reuters reported that Chinese government advisers will set an economic growth target of 4.5% to 5.5% for 2024 at the annual policymakers’ meeting next month. Would recommend. (Reporting by Johan M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source