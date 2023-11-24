* Argentina’s Marvel index sees best week on record * Mexico’s Q3 GDP data is better than expected * Brazilian shares fall after Lula vetoed payroll tax exemption extension * Stocks down 0.6%, FX flat (3 p.m. ET/Updated at 2000 GMT) By Shubham Batra and Lisa Pauline Mattakkal Nov 24 (Reuters) – Latin American shares fell on Friday, hurt by Brazil losses, but Argentina’s Mervel index outperformed its peers and Argentina. It is set to record its best week ever following the election of Xavier Miley as President of the US. Broader Latin American stock and currency indexes were both set to rise slightly on a weekly basis, a second consecutive week of gains for both, as the dollar remained weak on expectations that US interest rates will peak. MSCI’s index tracking Latin American equities fell 0.6% on the day, led by a 0.8% decline in Brazil’s Bovespa. Brazilian shares fell after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vetoed a bill that would extend payroll tax exemptions in about 17 sectors until 2027. Most of Bovespa’s sub-sector indices were in the red. Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government would introduce several measures to help sectors affected by the veto. Elsewhere, Argentina’s S&P Merval index rose 4.3% to a record high. The index is on track to post a weekly gain of 42%. Continuing with his signature campaign pledge, Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Meili said Friday that closing the country’s central bank was a “non-negotiable matter,” in a statement posted by his office on the social media platform X. According to the statement. “We remain attentive to any economic policy announcements by President-elect Meili, as well as his appointment of the next finance minister,” Goldman Sachs said in a note Friday. MSCI’s index tracking regional currencies was nearly flat against the dollar, on track for a weekly gain of 0.4%. Colombia’s peso was the strongest regional performer, rising 0.7%. Mexico’s peso climbed 0.4% against the greenback after data showed Mexico’s economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, slightly above initial estimates a month ago and 0.9% in a Refinitiv poll showed. Has gone. Brazil’s real rose 0.1% against the dollar, while Chile’s peso rose 0.2%. Both currencies were supported by steady oil prices, with Brent crude futures above $81 a barrel on Friday as traders awaited next week’s OPEC+ meeting, which could lead to some kind of agreement on production cuts in 2024. Is. More broadly, with the global emerging market index tracking both market shares and currencies up 0.4% this week, November looks to be a strong month for the asset class. Brazil’s Petrobras reversed earlier losses, rising 0.3% after the company said it would increase investment to about $102 billion within the 2024-2028 period. Major Latin American Stock Indices and Currencies at 2000 GMT: Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 980.80 -0.74 MSCI LatAm 2457.94 -0.57 Brazil Bovespa 125559.71 -0.8 Mexico IPC 53139.05 0.15 Chile IPSA 5776.74 -0.52 Argentina Merval 916965 .62 4.323 Colombia COLCAP 1131.17 0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % Change Brazilian Real 4.8985 -0.04 Mexican Peso 17.1189 0.35 Chilean Peso 871.7 0.15 Colombian Peso 4037.12 0.65 Peruvian Sol 3.7205 0.13 Argentine Peso 357.5500 -0.13 (interbank) Argentine Peso 975 7 .18 (Parallel) (Shubham Batra and Lisa Mattakkal in Bengaluru Editing) (Reporting by Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)

Source: www.bing.com