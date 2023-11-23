* Turkey’s central bank raises rates sharply, set to peak soon * Inflation rises in Mexico as summer electricity subsidies end * LATAM stocks up 0.5%, FX up 0.1% By Johan M Cherian Nov 23 ( Reuters ) – Most Latin American stocks and currencies rose in holiday-less trading on Thursday, while Mexico’s peso softened on the latest data indicating persistent local inflation pressures, raising bets for the Banco to keep rates steady through the year. Got a boost. Mexico’s peso rose 0.2% and the local benchmark equity index added 0.3% after data showed annual inflation in the region’s top economy rose to 0.63% in mid-November from 0.24% the previous month. . William Jackson said, “We believe the Banco will be the last major central bank in the region to cut interest rates (in the first quarter of next year) and, if anything, there is a risk that the easing cycle will begin later in the year.” Leaning towards.” , Chief Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics. Investors are now awaiting details from Banxico’s monetary policy meeting in November. Broadly speaking, MSCI’s index tracking Latin American currencies rose 0.1% against the dollar, while an index tracking shares rose 0.5% by 1441 GMT. Trade around the world was expected to be quiet due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, Monetary Policy Director Gabriele Gallipoli said high transmission capacity variables for monetary policy have performed well even amid international turbulence, including volatility. Brazil’s real value rose 0.4%. Exchange rates and oil prices. Local stock index Bovespa climbed 0.3%, Bradesco rose 3.0%, after the lender said its board of directors had elected Marcelo de Araújo Noronha as the firm’s new chief executive. Sabesp added 1.0% after the privatization of the Sao Paulo water and basic sanitation firm was approved by the Legislative Assembly’s commissions. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Mervel index rose 2.8% for the third consecutive session. Just weeks before President-elect Xavier Miley took office on December 10, the country raised taxes on US dollar purchases made for savings or with bank cards to protect the central bank’s limited reserves. Oil exporter Colombia’s peso slipped 0.2% after crude prices last rose. Capping the session’s losses, copper producer Chile’s peso gained 0.2% as prices for the red metal brightened. Chile’s benchmark stock index fell 0.4%. Amid the company news, rating agency Fitch downgraded Codelco’s credit rating by one notch from A- to BBB+ to reflect the deterioration in the state-owned copper giant’s credit profile. Elsewhere, Turkey’s lira pared some gains and traded at 28.85 against the dollar after the local central bank raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 40% more than expected. Major Latin American stock indices and currencies at 1450 GMT: Latin American market prices Latest daily % change from Reuters Stock Index MSCI Emerging Markets 987.27 0.37 MSCI LATAM 2470.84 0.43 Brazil Bovespa 126548.34 0.41 Mexico IPC 52841.98 0.33 Chile IPSA 5776.55 -0 .4 1 Argentine Merval 851972.93 1.593 Colombia COLCAP 1133.70 0.15 Currencies Latest Daily % Change Brazilian Real 4.8894 0.24 Mexican Peso 17.1725 0.20 Chilean Peso 871.9 -0.01 Colombian Peso 4067.5 -0.04 Peruvian Sol 3.7243 -0.01 Argentine Peso 356.9500 -0.13 (interbank) Argentine peso 1045 3.35 (parallel) (Johan (Reporting by M Cherian in Bengaluru, Editing by Marguerita Choy)

