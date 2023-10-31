* Chile’s LATAM Airlines rises after third-quarter profit * Mexico’s third-quarter economic growth beats expectations * Colombia central bank rate decision due at 1800 GMT * Equities, FX on track for third straight month of losses * Latam stocks, FX each off 0.1% By Johan M Cherian Oct 31 (Reuters) – Most currencies and stocks in resource-rich Latin America were in decline on Tuesday and in the red for a third consecutive month, while investors later took monetary cues from Colombia. Geared up for policy decisions. in daytime. MSCI’s gauge for Latin American equities eased 0.1%, while a basket of regional currencies weakened 0.1% against the dollar by 1429 GMT. Both broader currencies and stock indexes are on track for a third straight month of decline, pressured by a recent surge in US Treasury yields, while a shaky economic recovery in top consumer China and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have added to the jitters. Regional stocks are likely to fall about 5.3% in October, with all major stock markets posting losses. Monetary easing measures initiated by local central banks are also making regional currencies less attractive during the month. The index is headed for a loss of about 1%. Colombia’s peso weakened 1.0% ahead of an interest rate decision due at 1800 GMT. Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the central bank to keep rates in check in the coming months given inflation risks. However, Andres Abadia, chief Latin American economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, expects “a nominal rate cut of 25 basis points”. “This is because inflation has started to decline and there will be some pressure on some members of the Board who want a nominal rate cut as economic activity is slowing rapidly and the near-term growth outlook is very negative.” Brazil’s real was 0.1% lower ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday, where COPOM is expected to cut interest rates by half a percentage point. Mexico’s peso strengthened 0.1% after preliminary estimates showed the local economy grew more than expected for the eighth consecutive quarter between July and September on the back of domestic consumption and industrial activity. Among South American indices, Brazil’s Bovespa rose 0.8% and GPA jumped 6% after the retailer said it expected to raise about $98.71 million from an asset sale in coming quarters. Ambev SA rose 3.4% after the brewer reported a jump in net profit, while wholesale chain Asai rose 3.9% after a rise in third-quarter net profit. Chile’s benchmark index slipped 0.4%, however, after the publication of a healthy set of third-quarter financial results after the airline said fourth-quarter bookings so far “look in strong shape” in almost every segment, followed by LATAM. Airlines rose 1.5%. In other markets, Mexico’s benchmark index was down 0.7%, while Colombia’s Coalcap rose 0.6%. Major Latin American stock indices and currencies at 1429 GMT: Stock Indices Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 915.17 -0.73 MSCI LATAM 2185.28 -0.11 Brazil Bovespa 113438.14 0.81 Mexico IPC 48914.47 -0.74 Chile IPSA 5410.23 -0.43 Argentina Mer Val 59 9236.21 1.275 Colombia Colcap 1094.95 0.58 Currencies Latest Daily %Change Brazilian Real 5.0499 -0.06 Mexican Peso 18.0287 0.09 Chilean Peso 896.7 1.00 Colombian Peso 4105.77 -1.05 Peruvian Sol 3.8327 -0.60 Argentine Peso (Interbank) 350.0000 0.00 Argentine Peso ( Parallel) 940 3.19 (By Johan M Cherian in Bengaluru Reporting )

Source: finance.yahoo.com