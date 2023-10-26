* Investors assess Mexico’s earnings * Chile’s interest rate decision awaited * Brazil’s mid-October inflation in line with forecasts, resumes downward trend * LATAM stocks up 1.1%, FX up 0.09% Johan By M Cherian Oct 26 (Reuters) – Latin American currencies were broadly steady on Thursday after data showed domestic inflation eased with the Brazilian real falling, while investors also assessed corporate earnings from Mexico. MSCI’s index tracking a basket of regional currencies rose marginally 0.09% against the dollar, while Brazil’s real index slipped 0.1% after data showed annual inflation was in line with expectations in early October. , a downtrend resumed as economists now forecast key consumer prices. The index will remain within the central bank’s target until the end of this year. “Inflation will remain soft in the near term, which will allow COPOM to boldly cut rates at the next few meetings,” said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chile’s peso fell 0.6% ahead of an interest rate decision by the local central bank at 2100 GMT. Analysts widely expect the regulator to cut rates by 75 basis points. “The map that the central bank has drawn up for a quick deflationary path is difficult to follow… because of all the uncertainties, you really have to be extra cautious and not be overly aggressive in your bets,” said Eduardo Ordóñez Bueso. ” said the EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest. The Chilean currency is one of the worst performing currencies this year due to concerns about copper demand from top consumer China, a weak domestic economy and concerns that US interest rates will remain high for a prolonged period. Has been. Peru’s sol, another regional copper producer, gained 0.6% as prices for the red metal rose. Meanwhile, South American shares rose 1.1% by 1448 GMT. Mexico’s benchmark index rose 0.9% as market participants gauge corporate earnings in the country. Walmart’s Mexico unit added 5.1% after reporting a 12.2% rise in third-quarter net profit, driven mainly by strong sales. Mexican cement maker Cemex reported a 75% drop in third-quarter profits as taxes increased nearly fivefold and heavy asset sales last year hurt year-on-year earnings comparisons. However, its shares rose 3%. Bacal, the world’s largest tequila producer, reported an 88% decline in net profit for the third quarter. Brazil’s Bovespa rose 0.8%, while Colombia’s Colcap fell 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Turkish lira traded at 28.1 against the dollar after the local central bank raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 35% as expected, tightening aggressively for the third consecutive month as it has risen for years. Efforts are being made to control the inflation. Major Latin American stock indices and currencies at 1448 GMT: Stock Indices Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 911.20 -1.04 MSCI LATAM 2209.43 1.07 Brazil BOVESPA 113871.53 0.92 Mexico IPC 49117.48 0.92 Chile IPSA 5586.80 1.29 Argentina MER VAL 70 4859.16 2.713 Colombia COLCAP 1100.35 -0.35 Currencies Latest Daily % Change Brazilian Real 5.0001 -0.10 Mexican Peso 18.1883 0.67 Chilean Peso 928.5 -0.60 Colombian Peso 4155.22 0.61 Peruvian Sol 3.8661 0.61 Argentine Peso (Interbank) 350.0000 0.03 Argentine Peso (Parallel) 95 0 5.26 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, Alistair Edited by Bell)

Source: finance.yahoo.com