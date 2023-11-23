* Turkey’s central bank raises rates sharply, set to reach peak * Argentinian shares rise for fourth straight day * Latam stocks up 0.1%, FX down 0.2% (Updated at 1:53 p.m. ET/1853 GMT Done) By Johan M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan Nov 23 (Reuters) – Most Latin American currencies fell in a holiday-shortened session on Thursday, although the Mexican peso remained steady after minutes of its central bank’s last meeting, which also included talks on growth next year. Discussion of possible rate cuts was shown. MSCI’s index tracking Latin American currencies fell 0.2% while an index tracking shares rose 0.1%. Mexico’s peso was largely unchanged after minutes of the country’s central bank’s latest meeting, in which several members of the governing board floated the idea of ​​discussing a key interest rate cut during the first quarter of 2024. “In our view, the minutes make it clear that a rate hike is no longer possible, a cut in December is also unlikely and a cut in Q1 24 is very likely, albeit in February or March,” Barclays analysts wrote. The local stock index rose 0.5%. Data earlier in the day showed annual inflation in the region’s top economy rose to 0.63% in mid-November from 0.24% last month. Thanksgiving holiday in the US Trade around the world was expected to be calm due to the coronavirus pandemic. Peru’s Central Bank President Julio Velarde said some investments in the country were being postponed due to fears of strong El Nino weather. The sol was last down 0.3%. Brazil Gabriele Gallipoli, monetary policy director at the International Monetary Fund, said variables with high transmission capacity for monetary policy had performed well even amid international turbulence, including fluctuations in exchange rates and oil prices. The real was flat. The local stock index Bovespa was up 0.3%. Bradesco rose 2.8% after the lender said its board of directors had elected Marcelo de Araújo Noronha as the firm’s new chief executive. Meanwhile, Argentina’s Mervel index rose 4.9% for the fourth consecutive session. The country raised taxes on US dollar purchases made with savings or bank cards to protect the central bank’s limited reserves, just weeks before President-elect Xavier Miley took office on December 10. Separately, Argentina’s central bank will debate whether to announce an interest rate hike at its directors’ meeting on Thursday, a bank source told Reuters. The Colombian peso was flat, while the Chilean peso fell 0.4% against the dollar. Elsewhere in emerging markets, Turkey’s lira pared some gains and traded at 28.83 against the dollar after the local central bank raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 40% more than expected. South Africa’s rand rose 0.4% against the dollar as the country’s central bank stuck to its previous hawkish tone and kept its key lending rate unchanged for the third consecutive meeting. Major Latin American Stock Indices and Currencies: Stock Indices Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 986.99 0.34 MSCI LATAM 2463.66 0.14 Brazil BOVESPA 126468.11 0.34 Mexico IPC 52929.57 0.49 Chile IPSA 5807.47 0.12 Argentina Merval 879667 .25 4.895 Colombia COLCAP 1123.63 -0.74 Currencies Latest Daily % Change Brazil Real 4.9044 -0.06 Mexican peso 17.1909 -0.08 Chilean peso 875.6 -0.43 Colombian peso 4063.18 0.07 Peruvian sol 3.7338 -0.27 Argentine peso 356.9500 -0.13 (interbank) Argentine peso 1025 5.37 (parallel) (Reporting) Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dianne Craft)

Source