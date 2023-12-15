* Brazil, Mexico shares hit all-time highs * Colombia’s industrial production, retail sales fall * Chile referendum on Sunday * Stocks, FX down 0.6%; Set for weekly gains (Updated at 3:10PM ET/2010 GMT) By Siddhartha S. and Lisa Pauline Mattakkal Dec 15 (Reuters) – Latin American shares and currencies lost ground on Friday, rallied after a frenetic week. Risk-on sentiment across the region was largely boosted by dovish policy at the US Federal Reserve, while benchmark stock indexes in Mexico and Brazil hit all-time highs. MSCI’s gauge for Latin American equities and its index tracking the region’s currencies both fell 0.6%. “This (fall in Latam stocks, FX) is mainly related to the hangover after the Fed’s policy change that we saw this week,” said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. The US dollar rose, putting pressure on emerging market assets, as New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams dampened market enthusiasm over the central bank’s perceived dovish policy stance and said policymakers were currently considering rate cuts. Not discussing. Elsewhere Mexican shares hit all-time highs for the second session in a row, hitting 57,502 points and were set to close 0.5% higher on the day. Grupo ASUR jumped more than 3% on Thursday after announcing details of its 2024-2028 growth plan, with gains in airport operator shares lifting the index. Brazilian shares also hit a new intraday high, jumping as much as 131,661 points for the second consecutive session. However, the index eased later in the day and fell 0.4% as falling oil prices weighed on stocks. Mexico’s central bank unanimously held the country’s interest rate at 11.25% on Thursday and pointed to briefly higher than that, while Brazil’s central bank cut rates by an expected 50 basis points on Wednesday. Globally, MSCI’s indices tracking emerging market stocks and currencies are on track to end the year in the green as expectations of a rate cut in the US in the last quarter boosted risk sentiment, the day , Chile’s peso fell 0.8%, while the Brazilian real fell 0.5% against the dollar. Colombia’s Coalcap index slipped 1.4% after disappointing October industrial production and retail sales data. Argentina’s Mervel index slipped 6.4% while its currency traded at 801 against the dollar on the official market after data showed its economy shrank in the third quarter and entered recession. Its stock index is on track to fall 1.7% in a week of choppy trading as the administration of President-elect Xavier Miley earlier this week announced a series of economic measures aimed at boosting the country’s struggling economy . Peru’s sol rose 0.1% despite data that showed the country’s gross domestic product shrank 0.82% in October from a year earlier, less than analysts expected. Peru’s central bank on Thursday cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.75%, in line with expectations. Major Latin American Stock Index and Currears on 2010 GMT: Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Market 999.91 0.75 MSCI Latam 2572.76 -0.54 Brazili Boospa 1303336.76 -0.39 -0.39 Mexico IPC 57349.73 657. 93 -6.47 Colombia COLCAP 1158.18 -1.41 Currencies Latest Daily % Change Brazilian Real 4.9406 -0.09 Mexican Peso 17.2115 -0.15 Chilean Peso 871.9 -0.81 Colombian Peso 3941.5 0.62 Peruvian Sol 3.7471 0.13 Argentine Peso 801.0500 -0 .06 (interbank) Argentine peso 940 5.32 (parallel ) (Re) Porting by Siddharth S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Dianne Craft)

