Emerging Markets Insights: Easy Financial Conditions in Emerging Markets

According to Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity, interest rate cuts and changes in business patterns bode well for emerging markets. Get the team’s latest perspective.

Today we’re thinking about three things

Earning: The consensus forecast for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index calls for 18% earnings growth in 2024, compared with a forecast of 9% contraction in 2023. Expectations for next year have remained stable in recent months. China, Taiwan and Mexico have lowered forecasts for this year. Looking ahead, South Korea, Taiwan and China are expected to recover in 2024, with the technology sector being the main driver. China’s asset measures target demand: China’s tier-1 cities are reducing mortgage downpayments for second homes from 70-80% to 40%.2 Shenzhen is the second city after Guangzhou to implement the change. This follows a similar 30%-35% cut in down payments for primary homes earlier this year. Policies on home price bands, which also affect downpayment, have been extended to tier-1 cities. These changes are designed to increase housing affordability and demand. Weakness in US Dollar: A faster-than-expected decline in inflation and dovish comments on interest rates from US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller sent bond yields and the dollar lower in November. The greenback has weakened 3.4% since its October high.4 A weaker US dollar creates easier financial conditions in emerging markets as central banks need to use interest rates as a tool to support the local currency. Doesn’t happen. A falling dollar also reduces the cost of foreign currency loans in local currency terms. This reduces the financing burden on companies in emerging markets (EM).

Outlook

The Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity team visited China in November to assess the situation on the ground. We conducted site visits and interviews with the management of the selected firms. After this visit most of the team members emerged with a positive outlook.

We had some pleasant surprises. The tightening of US sanctions has made headlines in recent days, but during our visit, we realized that companies with exposure outside China are somewhat insulated from these restrictions:

A medical device maker revealed it was easier to switch to a US Food and Drug Administration-approved plant outside China. This was in response to concerns of its US-based customers about sourcing from China.

Not all technology companies in China will be affected by the CHIPS Act. Examples include companies in the electric vehicle, optical scanning, and consumer electronics sectors. These companies only need standard chips, and these chips can be obtained locally because China already has the expertise in these.

We also saw the pace of technological progress in China. For example, a food delivery platform uses drones to deliver food in dense urban areas. In developed markets (DMs), progress in drone delivery has been limited.

Elsewhere, interest rate cuts and changes in business patterns bode well for emerging markets. Rate cuts reduce financing costs and are thus positive for businesses.

This can increase earnings and accelerate investment, which will strengthen the global economy. However, while there may be some pressure on net interest margins for banks, credit growth may also slow down.

The increasingly popular China+1 strategy6 will also benefit the economies of India, Mexico and several other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This strategy also helps reduce supply chain risks and allows other economies to grow.

What is important to us is a bottom-up view of the investment landscape in emerging markets. There are still many companies in the investment world with long-term earnings potential.

Some examples of these companies are discussed above. Our on-the-ground teams are equipped with access to company management, which is important in our valuation.

Market Review – November 2023

EM stocks rose during the month but lagged their DM counterparts. Markets reacted well to the US Federal Reserve’s move to keep interest rates steady. The latest reading of inflation in the United States was better than expected, showing signs of moderation.

This helped the performance of equities. For the month, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned 8.02%, while the MSCI World Index advanced 9.43%.7

The Emerging Asia region saw a turnaround in November, recovering losses from the previous month. The tech rally on Wall Street spread to South Korea and Taiwan, leading chip stocks in both countries. South Korean shares rose after short-selling bans were implemented. Shares previously affected by short selling benefited from this reversal.

Falling oil prices helped Indian stocks rise. A favorable court ruling in response to a short-seller report at the beginning of the year boosted market returns – the market interpreted this as a lack of evidence in the charges against Adani Group (not Portfolio Holdings).

Stocks in China also performed well. Its stimulus programs and easing US-China tensions helped market sentiment. Chinese property stocks surged on policy support. However, Alibaba’s (BABA) share price fell and profits were limited.

Disappointing second-quarter earnings and the suspension of initial public offerings of its cloud and grocery arms hurt its stock price. News that co-founder Jack Ma initially planned to cut his stake in the company also pushed the stock lower.

Equity markets in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa region also rose. Middle Eastern stock markets benefited from a brief recovery in oil prices at the end of the month due to possible supply cuts.

Other countries saw divergence in monetary policy. While Egypt’s central bank kept interest rates steady, Hungary’s central bank cut rates and Turkey opted to raise rates.

Equities in Latin America performed well. Brazil’s central bank cut interest rates for the third consecutive time.

Shares of both its state-owned oil company and its biggest utility firm rose – with the former raising its output projections and announcing a dividend, and the latter on better-than-expected third-quarter net profit.

Mexico’s market benefited from a further decline in inflation. The government also passed a bill to promote trading on its national stock exchanges.

What are the risks?

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

equity securities Subject to fluctuation in value and possible loss of principal.

International investments are subject to special risks, This includes currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which may increase volatility. These risks increase in emerging markets. Investing in companies specific country or region May experience greater volatility than countries that are more widely geographically diverse.

Government involvement in the economy is still high and hence, investment in china Will be subject to larger regulatory risk levels than many other countries.

There are special risks associated with it Investment in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, including low liquidity, sequestration, confiscatory taxation, international trade tensions, nationalization, and exchange control regulations, and rapid inflation, all of which can have a negative impact on the fund. Its political and economic relations with China may adversely affect investment in Taiwan.

Any company and/or case studies referenced herein are used for illustrative purposes only; Any investment may or may not be currently held in any portfolio advised by Franklin Templeton. The information provided is not a recommendation or individual investment advice for any particular security, strategy or investment product and is not an indication of the trading intentions of any Franklin Templeton managed portfolio.

