Emerging Markets-Asian Forex, stocks rise on rate cut hopes; China’s data in focus

* Dollar steady after falling more than 1% last week * China market data on Tuesday and Thursday * Indonesian rupiah set for best day since March 24 By Rishav Chatterjee Nov 6 (Reuters) – Major Asian currencies and Stock markets rose on Monday as the dollar offset early interest rate cuts in the United States and Europe and investors awaited key economic data from key countries in the region. The dollar index, which fell more than 1% last week to a six-week low, traded little unchanged at 105. The recent dollar decline, as well as bets by local central banks to keep rates high for some time, are driving emerging Asian currencies. Potentially interesting for foreign investors. Economic data from some major regional economies is expected to determine the direction of Asian markets this week. China will release its import and export data for October on Tuesday and will also release bank lending and credit and core consumer price inflation (CPI) data on Thursday. “Data-wise, the October CPI and producer price index are still being closely watched for any signs that deflationary forces remain at work as domestic demand remains subdued,” Maybank analysts said. Analysts said signs of deflationary forces could potentially slow the recent rally that Asian FX organized after the Federal Reserve meeting and US non-farm payrolls data. China’s yuan remained soft in trade and more or less unchanged. China shares rose 0.8% to their highest in more than two weeks. Barclays analysts expect the People’s Bank of China to continue to take a defensive stance and keep USD/CNY relatively stable. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, showed annual economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the weakest in two years, according to official data. The rupee rose 1.1% to 15540 and was set for its best day since March 24. Stocks rose 1% in Jakarta. “The rupee is leaving its overshooting mode today and the pressure on the IDR should ease due to lower than expected inflation,” said Fakhrul Fulvian, economist at Trimegah Securities. Fulvian believes the USD/IDR pair is trading at 15,500 year-to-date and also said the country’s rising deficit will be the major risk in 2024. The Philippines is allowing short-selling, a practice that seeks to make profits by betting on a stock’s decline, starting on Monday. That’s two weeks behind the initial target, the exchange operator said on Friday. The peso rose 0.5% against the dollar while shares in Manila rose 0.7%. Thailand’s inflation rate fell for the first time in 25 months, reflecting lower energy prices due to government support measures and lower food prices, the Commerce Ministry said. The baht was trading 0.2% higher while Thai shares rose 0.2%. The Malaysian ringgit rose 1.5% against the dollar to its highest level since Sept. 6, while the Singapore dollar gained 0.3%. On stock markets, South Korean shares rose 4.1% after authorities reimposed a ban on short-selling through the first half of 2024. Asia Stock Indices & Currencies at 0647 GMT Country FX RIC FX FX INDE Stock Stock Daily YTD % XSS YTD % Daily % % Japan -0.13 -12.3 <.N2 2.37 25.35 4 25> China EC > India +0.08 -0.59 <.NS 0.58 6.83 EI> Indonesia +1.19 +0.16 <.JK 0.88 -0.02 ia SE> Malays +1.48 -5.52 <.KL 0.74 -2.33 a SE> Phillip +0.45 -0.27 <.PS 0.83 -8.03 ines I> South Korea 11 > Singapore +0.30 -0.78 <.ST 0.78 -2.56 re I> Taiwan +0.53 -4.43 <.TW 0.86 17.77 II> Thylane +0.17 -2.30 <.SE 0.23 -14.7 d TI> 2 Highlights: ** South Korea to reimpose stock short-selling ban by June for ‘level playing field’ ** Singapore DBS Q3 profit outlook improves, forecasts stable earnings next year ** Philippines Finance Minister rates at the next C.Bank policy meeting (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

