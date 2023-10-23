* Indonesian rupiah down 0.5% * US treasuries remain soft * Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield up 7 bps By Rishav Chatterjee Oct 23 (Reuters) – The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah led Asian currencies lower on Monday as fears that The war on Israel will continue. The possibility of Hamas expansion and prolonged US interest rate hikes have kept investors away from riskier assets. US 10-year Treasury yields have neared 5.0%, pushing up borrowing costs and testing equity valuations around the world. The rupee fell 0.5% and is at its lowest since April 2020 while the ringgit fell 0.3%. Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were up 7 basis points at 7.235%. Stock markets in both countries also declined, with shares in Malaysia and Indonesia falling 0.1% and 1.5% respectively. Oil prices fell more than $1 on Monday, but are still up 10% in 10 days, largely due to concerns about a wider conflict in the oil-rich Middle East. Rising oil prices are a headache for Asian oil importers like South Korea, Thailand and Japan. The Indonesian central bank unexpectedly raised rates last week to stem the rupiah’s slide, with economists eyeing further policy tightening if the currency’s weakness continues. Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note: “Bank Indonesia has shown increased sensitivity to FX developments and will likely curb depreciation momentum through its multiple intervention tools.” Malaysia’s economy grew 3.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics department said in a preliminary estimate on Friday. “The ringgit remained under pressure due to expectations of a longer-term Fed rate hike, demand for safe-haven USD assets and concerns over contagion risks from China’s property sector,” analysts at United Overseas Bank said. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 106.3. The decline in Asian shares increased. Stock markets in China and the Philippines fell 1% and 0.7%, respectively. Markets in Thailand were closed for public holidays. Asia Stock Indices and Currencies at 0324 GMT Country FX RIC FX FX INDE Stock Stock Daily YTD % XSS YTD % Daily % % Japan -0.04 -12.5 <.N2 -0.81 18.83 4 25> % China EC > India +0.00 -0.48 <.NS 0.00 7.94 EI> Indonesia -0.53 -2.44 <.JK -1.42 -1.44 ia SE> Malays -0.29 -7.93 <.KL 0.02 -3.62 a SE> Phillip -0.12 -2.03 <.PS -0.69 -7.10 ines I> South Korea 11 > Singapore -0.02 -2.37 <.ST -0.26 -5.62 re I> Taiwan -0.12 -5.11 <.TW -0.89 15.25 II> Thylane – – <.SE – – d TI> Highlights: ** Indonesia’s economic fundamentals remain strong amid rupiah slide – C.Bank official ** Singapore government to manage gas purchases, supplies for power sector – minister (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Simon Cameron-Moore Edited by)

