* Argentina shares fall * Key interest rates held in Israel, Ghana * Brazilian education firm YDUQS jumped on JPM upgrade * Stocks fall 0.6%, FX up 0.1% (Updated at 3pm ET/2000 GMT By Ankika Biswas Nov 27 (Reuters) – Argentina stocks retreated from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits after last week’s rally, while other Latin American assets were hit by weak China data and regional and global economic readings. Slipped before. The S&P Marvel stock index fell nearly 9%, citing profit-booking by local traders, as the index surged more than 42% last week on hopes of more market-friendly economic policies since liberal Xavier Miley won the presidential election. It is up more than fourfold year-to-date, outperforming other major LATAM indexes. The Argentine peso strengthened to 970 per dollar in the informal parallel market. The MSCI index tracking Latam shares fell 0.6%, ahead of China’s PMI data and inflation prints from the United States and Europe later this week. Industrial profits in top metals consumer China rose at a slow pace in October, suggesting the need for more policy support and putting pressure on copper prices. The MSCI stock index is on track for its biggest monthly gain since March 2022, while the currency index is set for its strongest month in the past five months. “November is ending with a flurry of key data in LATAM and OPEC’s uncertain (delayed) decision, which looks set to cap a very strong month in the markets which saw big gains in equities, rates and currency markets. “Banks have shut down and may soon start cutting,” said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank, which was driven by key central bank expectations. The currencies rose 0.1%, eased by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates by the first half of next year. Colombia’s peso outperformed the region, helped by unemployment data released on Thursday. Earlier rose 1.9%. Mexico’s peso slipped 0.2%, tracking a slide in oil prices. Benchmark Brent crude fell near $80 a barrel ahead of Thursday’s delayed OPEC+ meeting, and Mexico’s central bank board Member Jonathan Heath said policymakers could “adjust” interest rates by February. Or March 2024 if inflation continues to decline. Benchmark stock indexes in Mexico and Colombia fell 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively. Brazil’s real and the currencies of Chile and Peru were flat against the dollar. Among single stocks, education company YDUQS jumped 9% to top Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa after JPMorgan upgraded it to “overweight” from “neutral”. On the policy front, Israel’s shekel was up 0.7% against the US dollar after its central bank left short-term lending rates unchanged at 4.75%. Major Latin American Stock Indices and Currencies at 2000 GMT: Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 978.52 -0.18 MSCI LatAm 2440.48 -0.64 Brazil Bovespa 125520.37 0 Mexico IPC 52214.39 -1.37 Chile IPSA 5757.42 -0.33 Argentina MerVal 837123.9 8 -8.77 Colombia Colcap 1128.54 – 0.61 Currencies Latest Daily %Change Brazilian Real 4.8995 -0.03 Mexican Peso 17.1347 -0.20 Chilean Peso 871 0.08 Colombian Peso 3962 1.91 Peruvian Sol 3.7145 0.16 Argentine Peso 358.9500 -0.38 (Interbank) Argentine Peso 970 2 .58 (Parallel) (by Ankika Biswas and Lisa Mattakkal) Reporting in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Angus MacSwan)

Source: finance.yahoo.com