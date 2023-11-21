* Miley cheers Argentinian bonds, stocks soar * Mervel-listed YPF shares rise in best day on record * EM FX indexes steady at nine-month high * LATAM stocks down 0.9%, FX dropped 0.5% (3 p.m. ET /Updated at 2000 GMT) By Johanna M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattakkal Nov 21 (Reuters) – Argentina’s black market peso fell while its equities and bonds surged on Tuesday as President-elect Javier Miley Local markets reopened for the first session following the win, even as other Latin American stocks and currencies pulled back from recent highs. Argentina’s benchmark Merval index rose 21% in its strongest daily performance in 21 years, led by a 36% jump in shares of state-run oil company YPF. YPF shares also saw their best day since 1993, with the company’s US listing seeing a similar rise on Monday after Miley, the liberal economist who won the presidential election on Sunday, said YPF was among several state-controlled companies. There was one which he plans to sell. Argentina’s international sovereign dollar bonds edged higher and rose as much as 1.2 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAccess data, although the local peso weakened nearly 10% to 1,045 against the dollar in parallel trading as investors eyed Miley. There were plans to convert the economy into dollars. Analysts say, “It’s his dollarization plan that could define Miley’s presidency… Rumors of appointments to his economic team… make it appear that dollarization (or a binomialization plan) is still important And is on the table, even if not immediately,” analysts Tellimer wrote in a note. More broadly, MSCI’s basket of regional currencies slipped 0.5%, pulling back from their highest in more than 11 years on Monday as the US dollar rose. The MSCI index tracking South American currencies rose to its highest level since 2012 during the last session as investors poured into riskier emerging markets assets on the belief that US interest rates had peaked. However, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy minutes released on Tuesday indicated that US policymakers remain cautious. Brazil’s real fell nearly 1% after the government cut 2023 economic growth forecasts, while Mexico’s peso slipped 0.5% after preliminary estimates showed the local economy shrank in October compared with the same month a year earlier. Had increased by 2.9%. Oil exporter Colombia’s peso fell 1.3%, paring Monday’s gains. Chile’s currency, a major copper exporter, rose 1% as prices for the red metal rose. MSCI’s index tracking Latin American equities slipped 0.9%, heavyweight Brazil’s Bovespa fell 0.4%, Mexico’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, and Colombia’s Coalcap fell 0.3%. Elsewhere, Zambia suffered a major setback in its debt restructuring efforts after the government said a revised deal to refinance $3 billion of Eurobonds could not currently be implemented due to objections from official creditors, including China. Major Latin American Stock Indices and Currencies at 2000 GMT: Latest Daily % Change MSCI Emerging Markets 987.80 0.24 MSCI LatAm 2464.63 -0.92 Brazil Bovespa 125469.77 -0.39 Mexico IPC 52566.77 -0.22 Chile IPSA 5790.24 -0.88 Argentina Merval 78293 7.02 21.371 Colombia COLCAP 1128.37 0.29 Currencies Latest Daily % Change Brazilian Real 4.8977 -0.01 Mexican Peso 17.2004 -0.53 Chilean Peso 868.3 1.05 Colombian Peso 4070.27 -1.25 Peruvian Sol 3.7293 -0.28 Argentine Peso 355.9500 -0.55 (interbank) Argentine Peso 1045 -9. 09 (Parallel) (Johan M Cherian and (Reporting by Lisa Mattakkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

