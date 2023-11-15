The past three years have revealed the flexibility and need for travel companies to overcome legacy processes that have hindered their expansion. More importantly, it highlights the need to implement a payments strategy that will take advantage of revenue diversification.

What we have all learned during this period is that the travel industry has been forced to change and innovate. Even though the pandemic severely impacted the industry, it also served as a springboard for ideas along with survival skills. This in turn led many sectors of the industry to reveal a trajectory that expanded beyond their current offering and process.

All travel sectors are naturally challenged to create a strategy that will support their travel business for the future. Travel looks very different post-COVID today with a huge increase in international travel and personalized experiences. Additionally, there are generational trends that continue to push the industry to think outside the box at an increasing pace.

If not prepared for, this combination can add further complexities to online travel agencies and other areas of travel. Travel companies’ payment strategies need to incorporate a global approach to remain relevant in the expanding industry trends.

The continued economic growth in emerging markets and the overcoming obstacles presented by the markets will drive the development of a global payments strategy, which will serve as the guiding path for all markets globally. Developing a rich payments platform will allow the core of the business to reap benefits and add a seamless experience for the end traveller.

The fear of moving beyond borders is still real due to complex banking processes, high costs and increased regulations, making companies hesitant to pursue their expansion.

Today, a select group of payment providers specializing in emerging markets, who have worked on developing direct relationships with key foreign markets, will accelerate the timing of expansion into the market. Additionally, it will provide instant payment solutions for customers and vendors while reducing costs, thereby generating revenues that will drive growth and drive operational strength.

The results will be leveraged by all aspects of the business, providing travel companies with a direct understanding of their customers’ needs. A suite of payment products must exist to act as the driving force of the payments ecosystem with advanced technology including fraud prevention and chargeback mitigation.

The perception of money movement will change as a rich payments strategy becomes embedded as a vital part of the business. The movement is already here, including key partnerships to encourage rapid inclusive global payments readiness. Change is inevitable, global payment providers are responsible for pioneering a fast-track approach that meets shifting payment expectations to offer a seamless global money movement while reducing transaction costs and accelerating real-time payments. Continues to do.

Boosting declining profit margins is also an area that travel companies are focusing heavily on as expansion must make monetary sense – adding higher value to products to generate income from different streams while optimizing payment strategies. Continues. Products like virtual cards are still the preferred payment solution due to their competitive discount schemes and versatility.

However, the industry is all set to explore viable payment solutions that will not only provide profitability but also a seamless process. Expanding virtual cards to the rest of the world remains at the forefront for most travel providers with payment options that will facilitate the process if there is no virtual credit card acceptance. Additionally, suppliers are also leveraging B2B payments to monetize further opportunities.

Local tourist guides who are providing personalized experiences globally are what travel companies will want to add to their portfolio of travel offerings.

The rise of alternative housing, or so-called single property owners.

These independent providers would be willing to partner with travel companies if their funds could be instantly deposited into their bank account or mobile wallet.

Virtual Card Trend

Virtual card transactions worldwide are forecast to grow into the billions. It is more important than ever to develop a core payments strategy for the future. Ideally, a healthy mix of solutions like B2B payments, virtual credit cards, and card-to-account models should be included. This will help in taking the industry to new heights.

The time has come to expand to important, overseas markets. Recent trends show that the shift to long-haul flights is on the rise from 2022, and there is no sign of a slowdown. With such high demand for international travel, global expansion and the rise of cross-border payment strategies within OTAs, travel companies and the hospitality sector have become very relevant.

The online sector is rapidly gaining market share. This, in addition to higher growth in smartphone app adaptability, will allow the OTA to drive its global growth organically.

Trends show that APAC is making steady progress in expanding the OTA market, followed by Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The demand for international flights and online travel providers, digital wallets and digital cards, as well as digital payment strategies and expansion in the industry, continues to accelerate. It is important that businesses in the travel industry explore and adopt digital payment strategies to achieve sustained growth. The industry needs to continue to move forward with innovative technologies and adapt to the traditionally rigid settlement schemes that are hindering the efficiency of payments among most sectors of the industry.

The industry continues to look for new ways to move money on demand without succumbing to high cross-border fees. From a time-to-market perspective, securing direct banking rails may delay the company’s deliverables. But these payment rails are important, especially for the “rest of the world” where most payment providers do not have a direct presence or visibility.

The solution for many businesses is to choose a global payments provider that offers B2B payments with direct banking capabilities, as well as a diversified card strategy that travel companies leverage to maintain liquidity in the payments process. This will result in opening up access to emerging markets, reducing processing fees and providing higher card acceptance, which can overall reduce the overall financial impact and increase profitability.

According to PwC, emerging markets are home to 85% of the global population. The 2.5 billion population of India and China alone represents more than a third of the world’s population, making even modest market growth extremely important in rapidly growing economies. Customer expectations are driving significant changes in the payments industry in these countries.

value of partnership

It’s no secret that one of the growing concerns for travel providers looking to expand to the rest of the world is finding the right payments partner – one that can support their expansion while minimizing the traditionally high cross-border fees that Reduces business profit margins.

Banks have traditionally dominated this situation and are seen as the “natural owners” when it comes to international transactions. The world of payments has been revolutionized by emerging payment companies that bring agility, innovation, efficiency and a cost-effective way to transfer money on demand. Of course, this brings with it growing concerns about compliance, regulatory requirements and reduced scrutiny of technical infrastructure.

We keep hearing that regulatory measures are expected to continue to increase as the digital payments sector expands. Partnering with a trusted and tested global payments provider that has developed a rich standardized compliance process and direct banking relationship will yield a frictionless experience.

The travel industry isn’t shy when it comes to complexities, and adding a payment path adds additional concerns. The travel industry is by far the most challenging payments sector, as it touches a wide range of sectors and experiences volatile complexities and disruptions.

Let’s not forget the dinosaurs in the room that are providers developing their reservations or PMS systems. Since most travel providers own and manage their own IT systems, many of them hesitate to undertake IT projects of such a large scale. This is an example of why so many of these providers stall when it comes to evolving their payment strategies – moving away from legacy systems already in use and optimizing comes at a significant expense. Without a commitment to optimizing their back-office technologies, the payments transformation will be hindered.

Focusing on the right payments strategy will allow travel companies and providers to further expand their capabilities and grow faster in emerging markets. Figures show the high surge in travel is expected to continue.

