,

Israel-Hamas begin first Gaza ceasefire

,

GS Raises Türkiye Terminal Interest Rate Forecast

,

Sri Lanka’s central bank unexpectedly cuts rates by 100 bps

,

Stocks, FX on track to post marginal weekly gains

,

Stocks down 0.8%, FX down 0.3%

By Johan M Cherian

Nov 24 (Reuters) – Sri Lankan stocks and the rupee were steady on Friday despite a surprise interest rate cut by the South Asian country’s central bank, while most other emerging market stocks and currencies were lower in volatile, holiday-less trading. .

Sri Lanka’s rupee and equity indices weakened after the central bank cut interest rates by 100 basis points (bps), reducing the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and Standing Lending Facility Rate to 9% and 10% respectively.

With the help of the International Monetary Fund, Sri Lanka is recovering from its worst financial crisis in seven decades and is waiting to finalize its first review from the global lender. The rupee has strengthened by more than 10% so far this year.

“Inflation has declined sharply in recent months and is likely to remain subdued from a combination of goods shortages, a strong rupee and weak growth,” said Gareth Leather, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

“Overall, we expect a rate cut of 200 bps next year, which would take the deposit rate to 7.0% by the end of 2024.”

More broadly, MSCI’s index tracking developing markets equities declined 0.8% as heavyweight Chinese blue-chips and Hong Kong equities closed down 0.7% and 2.0% respectively due to massive foreign outflows.

China’s CSI 300 real estate index reversed earlier gains and closed 0.1% lower. China may for the first time allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified property developers, a report says

A basket of emerging markets currencies was down 0.3% by 0955 GMT.

Both MSCI indexes are on course for weekly gains, with the currencies on track to rise 0.3% after hitting a more than a year-and-a-half high earlier in the week as the greenback retreated.

the story continues

Trading is likely to be reduced due to partial closure of US markets.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s tenge strengthened 0.4% as the central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 bps to 15.75%, in line with expectations.

The Turkish lira fell to 28.88 against the dollar, a day after the central bank raised rates more than expected. Goldman Sachs said it raised its terminal interest rate forecast for the country to 42.50%.

Investors will also be focused on developments in the Middle East as Israel and Hamas began a ceasefire in the 48-day-old conflict in Gaza that has gripped the world. Israel’s shekel rose 0.2% and the Tel Aviv exchange gained 0.2%.

In Central and Eastern Europe, the Czech crown rose 0.2% against the euro ahead of a credit rating decision from rating agency Moody’s. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: finance.yahoo.com